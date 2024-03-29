Fetal Bovine Serum Market 2024 Trends: Asia-Pacific Region is Projected to grow at the Highest Rate During 2021-2030

Fetal Bovine Serum Market - Infographics - AMR

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Fetal Bovine Serum Market generated $796.25 million in 2020, and is proposed to reach $1.37 billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, emerging and current trends, future estimations, and key players.

Increase in R&D investments, rise in demand for fetal bovine sera, and increase in biopharmaceutical production fuel the global fetal bovine serum market. On the other hand, ethical and scientific concerns toward the collection of fetal bovine serum and rise in the use of alternatives hamper the market growth. On the contrary, untapped potential of developing countries creates several opportunities.

Based on end-user, the pharmaceutical segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, attributing to more than three-fifths of the total market share, and is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. The segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.9% from 2021-2030. The report also covers segments such as the institute and others.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding around two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain dominance during the forecast period. The global fetal bovine serum market across the Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Key players of the global fetal bovine serum market analyzed in the research include

Merck KGaA (Sigma Aldrich)

Danaher (Cytiva)

HiMedia Laboratories Pvt., Ltd

Sera Scandia (Biowest)

Bio-Techne

Atlas Biologicals

Sartorius (Biological Industries)

PAN-BiotechRocky Mountain Biologicals

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

𝑲𝒆𝒚 𝑭𝒊𝒏𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈𝒔 𝑶𝒇 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑺𝒕𝒖𝒅𝒚

On the basis of application, the pharmaceutical segment held the largest fetal bovine serum market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the biotechnology & pharmaceutical industries segment held the largest market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

Region wise, North America is held the largest market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate in the fetal bovine serum market during the forecast period, followed by LAMEA.

𝑲𝒆𝒚 𝑩𝒆𝒏𝒆𝒇𝒊𝒕𝒔 𝑭𝒐𝒓 𝑺𝒕𝒂𝒌𝒆𝒉𝒐𝒍𝒅𝒆𝒓𝒔

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the fetal bovine serum market size along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers fetal bovine serum market analysis from 2020 to 2030, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook and global fetal bovine serum market growth.