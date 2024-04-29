Industrial Nitrogen Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company's Industrial Nitrogen Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Industrial Nitrogen Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the industrial nitrogen market size is predicted to reach $26.09 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%.
The growth in the industrial nitrogen market is due to the growth of the food and beverage industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest industrial nitrogen market share. Major players in the industrial nitrogen market include Praxair Technology Inc., Air Products And Chemicals Inc., Air Liquide S. A., Linde plc, Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation, Cryotec Anlagenbau GmbH.
Industrial Nitrogen Market Segments
1. By Form: Compressed Gas, Liquid Nitrogen
2. By Grade: High Purity, Low Purity
3. By Technology: Cryogenic Fractional Distillation, Pressure Swing Adsorption, Membrane Separation
4. By Transportation And Distribution: Bulk, Cylinder And Packed Gas, Tonnage/Pipeline
5. By End Use Industry: Petrochemical, Oil And gas, Metal Manufacturing And Fabrication, Food And Beverage, Electronics, Pharmaceutical And Healthcare, Chemical
6. By Geography: The global industrial nitrogen market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Industrial nitrogen is a colorless, odorless, and chemically inert gas. It is used in industrial applications where chemical cross-reactivity between substrates is undesirable, such as food processing, beverage and brewery industries, oil and gas recovery, and others.
