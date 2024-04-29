Hyperlocal Services Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Hyperlocal Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $5239.87 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5%” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Hyperlocal Services Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the hyperlocal services market size is predicted to reach $5239.87 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5%.

The growth in the hyperlocal services market is due to the growing funding for an e-commerce business. North America region is expected to hold the largest hyperlocal services market share. Major players in the hyperlocal services market include Delivery Hero SE, AskforTask Inc., Blink Commerce Private Limited, Grubhub Inc., Handy Technologies Inc., Housekeep Limited.

Hyperlocal Services Market Segments

1. By Type: Food Orders, Grocery Orders, Household Utilities, Logistics Service Providers, Other Types

2. By Nature: Goods Delivery, Utility Services

3. By Revenue Model: Subscription, Advertisement, Sponsorship, Other Revenue Models

4. By Device: Smartphones, Smart TVs, Projectors and Monitors., Laptop, Desktops and Tablets, Other Devices

5. By Application: Individual Users, Commercial Users

6. By Geography: The global hyperlocal services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Hyperlocal services refer to services that deliver goods and services using multiple modes of transportation such as bikes, cars, and cabs and are used to deliver the products, goods, and services to the customers from the nearby offline store available within a limited period of period. The hyperlocal services help to change the already specified location, filtering products, and tracking the products.

