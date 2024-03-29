Ischemic Stroke Market Forecast 2032: Epidemiology, FDA Approvals, Key companies, and Market Projections by DelveInsight

Ischemic Stroke Market

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Ischemic Stroke Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast– 2032" by DelveInsight provides a comprehensive analysis of Ischemic Stroke, including a detailed examination of its historical and projected Ischemic Stroke epidemiology. Additionally, the report offers insights into the Ischemic Stroke market trends in the United States, EU-5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan, aiming to enhance the understanding of this condition.

The Ischemic Stroke market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, the market share of the individual therapies, and the current and forecasted Ischemic Stroke market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Ischemic Stroke treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the Ischemic Stroke market.

Some fact of Ischemic Stroke Market are:

• According to DelveInsight, Ischemic Stroke Market size is expected to GROW at a decent CAGR by 2032.

• Leading ischemic stroke companies working in the treatment market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., Biogen, Daiichi Sankyo, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, SanBio and Athersys Inc. and others.

• Increasing prevalence of ischemic stroke globally is expected to drive the growth of the global acute ischemic stroke (AIS) market.

• For instance, as per the 2021 Heart Disease & Stroke Statistical Update Fact Sheet provided by the American Heart Association, the global prevalence of stroke in 2019 was 101.5 million people, while that of ischemic stroke was 77.2 million.

• Overall, age-standardized stroke prevalence rate in 2019 was highest in Oceania, Southeast Asia, North Africa, and the Middle East, as well as East Asia. Countries in parts of North Africa and the Middle East, Southern sub-Saharan Africa, high-income countries in North America and Southeast Asia had the highest ischemic stroke prevalence rate.

• In 2019, there were 6.6 million deaths worldwide due to cerebrovascular diseases. In 2019, a total of 3.3 million people worldwide died from ischemic stroke, 2.9 million died from intracerebral hemorrage, and 0.4 million died from subarachnoid hemorrhage.

• On Feb 2022: CERENOVUS, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Company, has introduced EMBOGUARD, a next-generation balloon guide catheter for use in endovascular treatments, particularly those for patients with acute ischemic stroke.

• On Feb 2022: Athersys, Inc has announced a Phase 3 study to examine the safety and effectiveness of the allogeneic, adult stem cell investigational product, MultiStem, in adults who have suffered an acute ischemic stroke in the previous 18-36 hours.

Ischemic Stroke Overview

Ischemic stroke refers to a type of stroke that occurs when there is a blockage or narrowing of blood vessels leading to the brain. It is the most common type of stroke, accounting for approximately 80% to 85% of all stroke cases. The blockage or narrowing of blood vessels typically occurs due to a blood clot (thrombus) forming within the blood vessels or when a clot from another part of the body travels to the brain (embolism). This blockage disrupts the blood flow to the brain, leading to a lack of oxygen and nutrients, which can cause brain damage.

The symptoms of ischemic stroke can vary depending on the part of the brain affected but commonly include sudden weakness or numbness on one side of the body, difficulty speaking or understanding speech, vision problems, dizziness, severe headache, and loss of balance or coordination.

Ischemic Stroke Market

The Ischemic Stroke market outlook of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted Ischemic Stroke market trends by analyzing the impact of current Ischemic Stroke therapies on the market and unmet needs, and drivers, barriers, and demand for better technology.

This segment gives a thorough detail of the Ischemic Stroke market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated Ischemic Stroke market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

According to DelveInsight, the Ischemic Stroke market in 7MM is expected to witness a major change in the study period 2019-2032.

Ischemic Stroke Epidemiology

The Ischemic Stroke epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Ischemic Stroke patient pool and forecasted trends for seven individual major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the Ischemic Stroke market report also provides the diagnosed patient pool, trends, and assumptions.

Ischemic Stroke Drugs Uptake

This section focuses on the uptake rate of the potential Ischemic Stroke drugs recently launched in the Ischemic Stroke market or expected to be launched in 2019-2032. The analysis covers the Ischemic Stroke market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Ischemic Stroke Drugs Uptake helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs based on Ischemic Stroke market share and size, which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Ischemic Stroke Pipeline Development Activities

The Ischemic Stroke report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II, and Phase III stages. It also analyses Ischemic Stroke key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.

Ischemic Stroke Therapeutics Assessment

Major key companies are working proactively in the Ischemic Stroke Therapeutics market to develop novel therapies which will drive the Ischemic Stroke treatment markets in the upcoming years are F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., Biogen, Daiichi Sankyo, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, SanBio and Athersys Inc. and others.

Ischemic Stroke Report Key Insights

1. Ischemic Stroke Patient Population

2. Ischemic Stroke Market Size and Trends

3. Key Cross Competition in the Ischemic Stroke Market

4. Ischemic Stroke Market Dynamics (Key Drivers and Barriers)

5. Ischemic Stroke Market Opportunities

6. Ischemic Stroke Therapeutic Approaches

7. Ischemic Stroke Pipeline Analysis

8. Ischemic Stroke Current Treatment Practices/Algorithm

9. Impact of Emerging Therapies on the Ischemic Stroke Market

Table of Contents

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary

3. Ischemic Stroke Competitive Intelligence Analysis

4. Ischemic Stroke Market Overview at a Glance

5. Ischemic Stroke Disease Background and Overview

6. Ischemic Stroke Patient Journey

7. Ischemic Stroke Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Ischemic Stroke Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9. Ischemic Stroke Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Ischemic Stroke Treatment

11. Ischemic Stroke Marketed Products

12. Ischemic Stroke Emerging Therapies

13. Ischemic Stroke Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute Analysis

15. Ischemic Stroke Market Outlook (7 major markets)

16. Ischemic Stroke Access and Reimbursement Overview

17. KOL Views on the Ischemic Stroke Market

18. Ischemic Stroke Market Drivers

19. Ischemic Stroke Market Barriers

20. Appendix

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

