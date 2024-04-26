Procurement Analytics Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Procurement Analytics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Procurement Analytics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The procurement analytics market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $11.67 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.8%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Procurement Analytics Global Market Report 2024" is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the procurement analytics market size is predicted to reach $11.67 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.8%.

The growth in the procurement analytics market is due to growth in e-commerce and the organized retail industry. North America region is expected to hold the largest procurement analytics market share. Major players in the procurement analytics market include SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Statistical Analysis Systems, Coupa Software Inc., Genpact, Jaggaer,GEP Worldwide, Ivalua Inc.

Procurement Analytics Market Segments

•By Component: Solutions, Services

•By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premises

•By End User: Retail and E-commerce, Manufacturing, Government and Defense, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Telecom and IT, Energy and Utilities, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Other End Users

•By Application: Supply Chain Analytics, Risk Analytics, Spend Analytics, Demand Forecasting, Contract Management, Vendor Management, Category Management

•By Geography: The global procurement analytics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=6547&type=smp

Procurement analytics refers to software which automates spend analysis and purchase analysis and operates completely organizations’ expenditure through an insightful dashboard. These procurement analytics solutions collect data from various sources such as ERPs, process raw data into use-case taxonomies, and display in visualization dashboards.

Read More On The Procurement Analytics Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/procurement-analytics-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Procurement Analytics Market Characteristics

3. Procurement Analytics Market Trends And Strategies

4. Procurement Analytics Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Procurement Analytics Market Size And Growth

……

27. Procurement Analytics Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Procurement Analytics Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Business Analytics & Enterprise Software Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/business-analytics-enterprise-software-global-market-report

Healthcare Predictive Analytics Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/healthcare-predictive-analytics-global-market-report

Predictive Analytics Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/predictive-analytics-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Elevating Lives: Exploring the Cerebral Palsy Treatment Market's Growth and Innovations