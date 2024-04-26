Offshore Wind Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Offshore Wind Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Offshore Wind Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The offshore wind market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $89.94 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Offshore Wind Global Market Report 2024" is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the offshore wind market size is predicted to reach $89.94 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9%.

The growth in the offshore wind market is due to Increasing global investments in renewable energy. Western Europe region is expected to hold the largest offshore wind market share. Major players in the offshore wind market include General Electric Company, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S. A., MHI Vestas Offshore Wind A/S, Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

Offshore Wind Market Segments

•By Component: Turbines, Electrical Infrastructure, Substructure, Other Components

•By Location: Shallow Water, Transitional Water, Deep Water

•By Capacity: Up to 3MW, 3MW to 5MW, Above 5MW

•By Application: Electric Power, Oil and Gas, Aviation, Transport, Other Applications

•By Geography: The global offshore wind market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Offshore wind refers to a clean and renewable energy source generated by utilizing the wind's force on the open seas, where it reaches a higher and more consistent speed than on land due to the lack of boundaries and is used for the generation of electricity from wind farms in water bodies, usually at sea.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Offshore Wind Market Characteristics

3. Offshore Wind Market Trends And Strategies

4. Offshore Wind Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Offshore Wind Market Size And Growth

……

27. Offshore Wind Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Offshore Wind Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

