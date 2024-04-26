Tea Extracts Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s “Tea Extracts Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the tea extracts market size is predicted to reach $5.81 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%.
The growth in the tea extracts market is due to the rise in demand for dietary supplements. North America region is expected to hold the largest tea extracts market share. Major players in the tea extracts market include Taiyo International Ltd., AVT Tea Sources Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Futureceuticals Inc., Kemin Industries, Synthite Industries Ltd.
Tea Extracts Market Segments
• By Type: Black Tea, Oolong Tea, Green Tea, Other Types
• By Nature: Organic, Conventional
• By Form: Powder, Liquid
• By Application: Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Other Applications
• By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline
• By Geography: The global tea extracts market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
The tea extract is used to promote weight loss, blood sugar regulation, and disease prevention. Tea extracts refer to supplements that are derived from the tea plant. It contains concentrated compounds of antioxidants, polyphenols, vitamins, and flavonoids. Tea extracts have been linked to a variety of health benefits, including supporting heart, liver, and brain function, as well as enhancing skin appearance and lowering cancer risk.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Tea Extracts Market Characteristics
3. Tea Extracts Market Trends And Strategies
4. Tea Extracts Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Tea Extracts Market Size And Growth
……
27. Tea Extracts Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Tea Extracts Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
