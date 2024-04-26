Supercomputers Market Size Expected To Reach $26.67 Billion By 2028
The Business Research Company’s Supercomputers Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Supercomputers Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every aspect of the market. According to TBRC’s market forecast, the supercomputers market size is expected to reach $26.67 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.8%.
The growth in the supercomputers market is fueled by increasing cloud adoption. North America is expected to dominate the market, with major players including Atos IT Solutions & Services Ltd., Dawning Information Industry Co. Ltd., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Limited, and Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.
Supercomputers Market Segments
• By Type: Vector Processing Machines, Tightly Connected Cluster Computer, Commodity Cluster
• By Processor Type: Intel, IBM (Power), AMD, Other Processor Types
• By Applications: Commercial, Research Institutions, Government Entities, Other Applications
• By Geography: The global supercomputers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
A supercomputer is a computer with the architecture, resources, and components necessary to perform large computations. Today's supercomputers are made up of tens of thousands of processors that can do billions or trillions of calculations per second. A supercomputer is generally intended for use in businesses and organizations that demand a large amount of computational power. A supercomputer combines architectural and operational elements from parallel and grid processing, in which a process is run on thousands of processors at the same time or spread among them.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Supercomputers Market Trends And Strategies
4. Supercomputers Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Supercomputers Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
