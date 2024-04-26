E-Commerce Logistics Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s E-Commerce Logistics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “E-Commerce Logistics Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the e-commerce logistics market size is predicted to reach $1,289.36 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3%.
The growth in the e-commerce logistics market is due to the growth of digital technology. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest e-commerce logistics market share. Major players in the e-commerce logistics market include DHL International GmbH, Aramex International, FedEx Corporation, S. F. Express (ShunFeng) Co. Ltd, Ceva Holdings LLC.
E-Commerce Logistics Market Segments
•By Service Type: Transportation, Warehousing, Value-Added Services
•By Operational Area: Domestic, International
•By Delivery Type: Standard Delivery, Same-Day Delivery
•By Category: Apparels and Lifestyle, Automotive, Books and Periodicals, Engineering, FMCG and Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Hi-Tech, Other Categories
•By End-User: B2B, B2C
•By Geography: The global e-commerce logistics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
E-commerce logistics refers to the process of providing shipping services to online businesses, and it involves inventory management, warehousing, packaging, labelling, billing, shipping, payment collection, return, and exchange of delivered products. E-commerce logistics are used to deliver products to online businesses or customers.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. E-Commerce Logistics Market Characteristics
3. E-Commerce Logistics Market Trends And Strategies
4. E-Commerce Logistics Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. E-Commerce Logistics Market Size And Growth
……
27. E-Commerce Logistics Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. E-Commerce Logistics Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
