E-Commerce Logistics Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

E-Commerce Logistics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The e-commerce logistics market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1,289.36 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “E-Commerce Logistics Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the e-commerce logistics market size is predicted to reach $1,289.36 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3%.

The growth in the e-commerce logistics market is due to the growth of digital technology. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest e-commerce logistics market share. Major players in the e-commerce logistics market include DHL International GmbH, Aramex International, FedEx Corporation, S. F. Express (ShunFeng) Co. Ltd, Ceva Holdings LLC.

E-Commerce Logistics Market Segments

•By Service Type: Transportation, Warehousing, Value-Added Services

•By Operational Area: Domestic, International

•By Delivery Type: Standard Delivery, Same-Day Delivery

•By Category: Apparels and Lifestyle, Automotive, Books and Periodicals, Engineering, FMCG and Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Hi-Tech, Other Categories

•By End-User: B2B, B2C

•By Geography: The global e-commerce logistics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=7474&type=smp

E-commerce logistics refers to the process of providing shipping services to online businesses, and it involves inventory management, warehousing, packaging, labelling, billing, shipping, payment collection, return, and exchange of delivered products. E-commerce logistics are used to deliver products to online businesses or customers.

Read More On The E-Commerce Logistics Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/e-commerce-logistics-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. E-Commerce Logistics Market Characteristics

3. E-Commerce Logistics Market Trends And Strategies

4. E-Commerce Logistics Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. E-Commerce Logistics Market Size And Growth

……

27. E-Commerce Logistics Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. E-Commerce Logistics Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

