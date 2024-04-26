Cannabis Extract Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Cannabis Extract Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Cannabis Extract Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the cannabis extract market size is predicted to reach $22.26 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.7%.

The growth in the cannabis extract market is due to the increase in prevalence of chronic diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest cannabis extract market share. Major players in the cannabis extract market include Canopy Growth Corporation, Tikun Olam, Aurora Cannabis Inc., Aphria Inc., Tilray Inc., Mylan N.V., Alkem Labs, GW Pharmaceuticals PLC.

Cannabis Extract Market Segments

• By Product Type: Oils, Tinctures

• By Extract Type: Full Spectrum Extracts, Cannabis Isolates

• By Sources: Hemp, Marijuana

• By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

• By Application: Textile, Cosmetic, Pharmaceutical, Paper

• By Geography: The global cannabis extract market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Cannabis extract refers to a compound that comes from the cannabis plant called cannabidiol (CBD). Typically, it is an oil, that manufacturers add to various products, such as creams and lotions, and people use CBD extract as a treatment for a range of diseases.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Cannabis Extract Market Characteristics

3. Cannabis Extract Market Trends And Strategies

4. Cannabis Extract Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Cannabis Extract Market Size And Growth

……

27. Cannabis Extract Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Cannabis Extract Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

