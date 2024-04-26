Cannabinoids Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Cannabinoids Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “Cannabinoids Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the cannabinoids market size is predicted to reach $84.38 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.6%.

The growth in the cannabinoids market is due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest cannabinoids market share. Major players in the cannabinoids market include The Supreme Cannabis Company Inc., Elixinol Global Limited, GW Pharmaceuticals PLC., Tilray Inc., Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Cannabinoids Market Segments

• By Product Type: Cannabidiol, Tetrahydrocannabinol, Cannabinol, Other Product Types

• By Distribution: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Stores

• By Application: Medical, Recreational, Industrial Hemp

• By Geography: The global cannabinoids market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Cannabinoids refer to a particular marijuana chemical that has effects similar to those of drugs across the immunological and central nervous systems. The cannabinoid is used to treat the side effects or symptoms of chronic diseases, like cancer treatment.

