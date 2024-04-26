Digital Map Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Digital Map Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Digital Map Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The digital map market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $31.79 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Digital Map Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the digital map market size is predicted to reach $31.79 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%.

The growth in the digital map market is due to an increase in the number of location-based services for marketing and advertising. North America region is expected to hold the largest digital map market share. Major players in the digital map market include Google LLC, Apple Inc., TomTom International BV, Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc., INRIX Inc., HERE Global B. V..

Digital Map Market Segments

•By Type: Services, Solutions.

•By Functionality: Scientific, GPS Navigation, Computerized.

•By Service: Consulting, Development, Management.

•By Industry: Automotive, Engineering And Construction, Logistics And Transportation, Energy And Utilities, Telecommunication.

•By Application: Real-Time Location Data Management, Geocoding And Geo-positioning, Routing And Navigation, Asset Tracking, Reverse Geocoding

•By Geography: The global digital map market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A digital map refers to a map stored in an electronic format that accurately depicts certain locations. Digital maps need lots of data and various systems, such as remote sensing, geographic information systems (GIS), and satellite imagery. These maps also help identify the routes of an area, landmarks, and locations.

