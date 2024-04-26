Digital Banking Platform Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Digital Banking Platform Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The digital banking platform market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $12.49 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%.” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s “Digital Banking Platform Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the digital banking platform market size is predicted to reach $12.49 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%.

The growth in the digital banking platform market is due to the shift in trend from traditional banking to online banking. North America region is expected to hold the largest digital banking platform market share. Major players in the digital banking platform market include Appway AG, Crealogix Holding AG, EdgeVerve Systems Limited, Fiserv Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Sopra Steria, Temenos AG.

Digital Banking Platform Market Segments

•By Type: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking

•By Component: Platforms, Services

•By Banking Mode: Online Banking, Mobile Banking

•By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premise

•By Geography: The global digital banking platform market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A digital banking platform refers to financial services that enable a bank to begin the transformational process of becoming a truly digital bank that is ecosystem-centric. The digital banking platform is used by the banks to adapt and optimize enhanced technologically advanced services delivered via mobile phones, laptops, smart TVs, desktop computers, and other devices.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Digital Banking Platform Market Characteristics

3. Digital Banking Platform Market Trends And Strategies

4. Digital Banking Platform Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Digital Banking Platform Market Size And Growth

……

27. Digital Banking Platform Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Digital Banking Platform Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

