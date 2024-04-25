Large Format Printers Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s Large Format Printers Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Large Format Printers Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the large format printers market size is predicted to reach $11.79 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%.
The growth in the large format printers market is due to rising demand for textiles, advertising, and packaging industries. North America region is expected to hold the largest large format printers market share. Major players in the large format printers market include Agfa-Gevaert N. V., Canon Inc., Durst Phototechnik AG, Seiko Epson Corporation, Xerox Holdings Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Development Company L. P.
Large Format Printers Market Segments
• By Technology: Ink-Based Technology, Toner-Based (Laser) Technology
• By Ink Type: Aqueous, Solvent, UV-Curable, Latex, Dye-Sublimation
• By Application: Apparel and Textile, Advertising, Décor, CAD and Technical Printing, Other Applications
• By Offerings: Printers, RIP Software, After-Sales Services
• By Geography: The global large format printers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Large format printer refers to a printing device that can print images on huge paper or other media up to 87 inches (91 cm) in width. These are used to accommodate large print formats by using specialized printing equipment for printing posters, maps, large charts, store displays, banners, and others. It is also referred to as wide format printer and is used in a variety of applications including apparel and textiles, décor, and advertising.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Large Format Printers Market Characteristics
3. Large Format Printers Market Trends And Strategies
4. Large Format Printers Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Large Format Printers Market Size And Growth
……
27. Large Format Printers Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Large Format Printers Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
