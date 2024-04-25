Global Used Cars Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Used Cars Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $1996.65 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%.” — The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company's "Used Cars Global Market Report 2024" provides a thorough overview of the market. According to TBRC's forecast, the used cars market is expected to reach $1996.65 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 9.2%.

The used cars market is expanding due to the rise of online platforms. Asia-Pacific is projected to have the largest share of the used cars market. Key players in this market include Hendrick Automotive Group, Group 1 Automotive Inc., Cox Automotive Inc., Asbury Automotive Group Inc., and CarMax Business Services LLC.

Used Cars Market Segments

• By Vehicle Type: Hatchback, Sedan, SUV

• By Fuel Type: Petrol, Diesel, Hybrid/Electric

• By Sales Channel: Peer-To-Peer, Franchised Dealers, Independent Dealers

• By Geography: The global used cars market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The used cars refer to cars, which are preowned by one or more owners. The used cars are generally purchased due to budget restrictions and by first-time buyers. In addition to that, a used car has an advantage over a new car as it depreciates at a slower pace. Particularly for first time car buyers, a used buying is more useful and affordable at the same time.



