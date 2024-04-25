Laminated Glass Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Laminated Glass Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Laminated Glass Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The laminated glass market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $31.61 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER L0NDON, UK, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

As per TBRC's market forecast, the laminated glass market size is predicted to reach $31.61 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%.

The growth in the laminated glass market is due to the high demand for laminated glass from the construction sector. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest laminated glass market share. Major players in the laminated glass market include Saint-Gobain S. A., Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd., Asahi India Glass Ltd., Guardian Industries Corp., Taiwan Glass China Holding Ltd.

Laminated Glass Market Segments

• By Type: Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB), Sentryglas Plus (SGP), Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate (EVA), Other Types

• By Interlayer: Polyvinyl Butyral, Ionoplast Polymer, Other Interlayer Types

• By Applications: Building and Construction, Automotive, Electronics, Solar Panels, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global laminated glass market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Laminated glass refers to a type of safety gas that is obtained by combining two or more sheets of float or tempered glass with one or more interlayers and is processed by autoclaving at 1400 °C and pressures up to 14 bars. Polyvinyl butyral (PVB) is the most common interlayer used in laminated glass and makes it stronger and tensile safe for further use in various industries such as construction and building, automotive, electronics, and solar panels.

