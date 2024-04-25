Potato Processing Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Potato Processing Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the potato processing market size is predicted to reach $40.61 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%.

The growth in the potato processing market is due to growing consumer preferences for convenience foods to save time and effort. Western Europe region is expected to hold the largest potato processing market share. Major players in the potato processing market include Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., McCain Foods Ltd., John Richard Simplot, Agristo NV, Key Technology Ltd..

Potato Processing Market Segments
• By Product: Frozen, Dehydrated, Chips And Snack Pellets, Other Products
• By Application: Ready to Cook and Prepared Meals, Snacks, Food Additives in Soups, Gravies, Bakery, Desserts, Other Applications
• By Distribution Channel: Food Services, Specialty Stores, Convenient Stores, Departmental Stores, Other Distribution Channels
• By Geography: The global potato processing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Potato processing refers to convenience potato products primarily made by washing, peeling, size reduction, and the removal of defective matter. These processing steps involve a wide combination of heat treatments, cooling, dehydration, and frying systems or freezing stages. Peeled potatoes are parboiled, air dried, par-fried, frozen, and packaged after blasting through cutting blades. After that, the completed products are packaged and stored based on product requirements.

