Odin Industries CEO joins Board of Directors at Defense of Democracy

Ryan L Hawley Joins National Organization Dedicated to Protection of Public Schools and Libraries.

RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant move that underscores the commitment of both the corporate and nonprofit sectors to the educational foundations of democracy, Odin Industries is proud to announce that its CEO, Ryan L. Hawley, has been named to the Board of Directors of Defense of Democracy. This distinguished 501(c)(3) organization is committed to the educational cornerstone of democratic society. This appointment marks a new chapter in collaborative efforts to bolster public education and library systems across the United States.

Odin Industries, a global leader in international medical case management and evacuation services, is renowned for its exceptional ability to provide rapid access to medical care for employees worldwide, thereby ensuring minimal disruption to operational efficiency. At the helm, Ryan L. Hawley has been instrumental in steering the company towards new heights of success, demonstrating a keen commitment to innovation, sustainability, and corporate social responsibility.

Defense of Democracy, an esteemed organization dedicated to the protection and promotion of democracy through education, focuses on the pivotal role of public schools and libraries. By offering training, tools, and coordination for strategic volunteer engagement, the organization strives to empower communities across the nation. Ryan Hawley's addition to the board is anticipated to strengthen these efforts, introducing new perspectives and strategies to enhance their impact.

"I am deeply honored to join the Board of Directors of Defense of Democracy," said Ryan L. Hawley. "The work they do is close to my heart, emphasizing the importance of education and access to information as cornerstones of a thriving democracy. I look forward to contributing to their mission and to fostering a future where every community benefits from strong, supported public education and library systems."

Defense of Democracy and Odin Industries both look forward to the synergy that Ryan L. Hawley's leadership will bring to the organization's initiatives. His expertise in innovation and his commitment to societal advancement are poised to amplify Defense of Democracy's efforts in promoting educational equity and community engagement across the country. In response to Mr. Hawley’s appointment Karen Svoboda, Defense of Democracy President stated "I am thrilled to welcome Ryan Hawley to the Defense of Democracy Board of Directors. Mr. Hawley oversees a visionary international company that has a commitment to social justice, bringing with him knowledge and expertise essential to forwarding our mission."

For more information about Defense of Democracy and its initiatives or to donate, please visit https://defenseofdemocracy.org.

About Odin Industries: Odin Industries is at the forefront of providing critical international medical case management and evacuation services, ensuring employees worldwide have immediate access to necessary medical care while minimizing impact on business operations. Under the leadership of CEO Ryan L. Hawley, Odin Industries continues to break new ground, setting industry standards for innovation, responsibility, and global service excellence.

Contact Information:

media@defenseofdemocracy.org

www.defenseofdemocracy.org