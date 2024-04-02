Inaugural Intelligent Faith Conference Debuts at Cornerstone Church Anaheim
EINPresswire.com/ -- The upcoming Intelligent Faith Conference is poised to become a pivotal event for leaders, pastors, and individuals seeking to deepen their spiritual understanding and navigate their faith journey with clarity and conviction. Scheduled from April 18th to April 20th, the conference will take place at the esteemed Cornerstone Church Anaheim, located at 4905 E. La Palma Ave., Anaheim, CA 92807.
The Intelligent Faith Conference is not just another gathering; it's a transformative experience designed to equip attendees with the necessary tools to uncover the truths of God's word and strengthen their spiritual foundation. With a focus on fostering growth and enlightenment, the conference promises to be an extraordinary event that brings together individuals from all walks of life.
A highlight of the conference is the impressive lineup of speakers, all distinguished apologists renowned in their respective fields. From law to physics, theology to education, missions to medicine, these influential figures will share their expertise, challenge perspectives, and inspire attendees to delve deeper into their faith and understanding of truth. Among the esteemed speakers are Hugh Ross, John Stewart, Laurie Stewart, J. Warner Wallace, Craig Hazen, Elizabeth Urbanowicz, Ryan Pauly, Tony Gurule, Monique Duson, Clay Jones, Jane Pantig, and William Baugh.
Pastor Rick and Carol Danna, who have been serving as senior pastors of Cornerstone Church for over 30 years, expressed their excitement for the event, stating, "Our desire is to see people experience the joy of a vibrant relationship with God. The Intelligent Faith Conference is a testament to our commitment to providing our community with opportunities for spiritual growth and enrichment. We are honored to host such esteemed speakers and look forward to welcoming attendees from near and far."
Intelligent Faith, founded by John and Laurie Stewart, is committed to the mission of defending and proclaiming biblical truth around the world through teaching, speaking, writing, and training followers of Jesus how to love God with all their mind, as well as persuading non-believers of the truth of Christianity. "We are committed to preparing believers 'to give an answer for the reason for the hope that they have.' (1 Peter 3:15)."
In partnership with their home church, Cornerstone Church Anaheim, John and Laurie Stewart are continuing this mission through the launch of the Intelligent Faith Conference.
The success of the Intelligent Faith Conference is attributed to the generous support of its sponsors. Heartfelt gratitude is extended to Rachel Dares PR, Visage Laser & Skin Care, MKCircle CEO Institute, Descanso, Jar Insurance, Home Saver Realty, Darkhorse Insurance Solutions, Elisa Marie Baking, and A & B Event Rentals for their invaluable contributions.
Special recognition is also extended to individual sponsors: Dan Dares, Roland & Wendy Bulusan, Lorigene Salgado, Mylene Salinas, and Anthony Kim. Additionally, sincere appreciation is extended to all the dedicated volunteers for their efforts in not only organizing the event but also ensuring its complete success and seamless execution.
With an anticipated attendance of approximately 500 people, the Intelligent Faith Conference is poised to become an annual staple for those seeking to deepen their spiritual understanding and strengthen their faith journey. Attendees can expect three days filled with insightful discussions, meaningful connections, and transformative experiences.
Thursday, April 18th, will be designated as YOUTH NIGHT, specifically catering to students 18 and younger, youth leaders, and youth pastors, providing them with a unique opportunity to engage in discussions tailored to their age group and interests.
For more information about the Intelligent Faith Conference, including ticket details and the full schedule of events, please visit www.intelligentfaithconference.com.
