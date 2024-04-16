Gilliland Foundation, Esteemed Charitable Nonprofit, Continues Mission to Bring Joy and Hope to Those in Need

Steve Gilliland and his wife Diane

The Gilliland Foundation, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) founded by Steve Gilliland and his wife Diane in late 2017, remains steadfast in its commitment to improving the lives of impoverished individuals and children battling cancer. Through its unwavering dedication, the foundation has made significant strides. It has brought about a profound change in the lives of those facing adversity, offering them a ray of hope in their darkest times. The esteemed foundation not only provides financial assistance to those in need, but it also helps others to find their "why" and purpose.

A cornerstone of the Gilliland Foundation's efforts is their distribution of thousands of hand-loomed hats to nonprofit organizations, pediatric cancer centers, and children undergoing cancer treatment through their Weaving Dreams program. The program generously donates Beanie Hats to nonprofit organizations equipped with Clothes Closets, aiming to cater to the needs of disadvantaged individuals within their local communities.

Additionally, the Gilliland Foundation provides vital financial assistance to children with cancer and their families. By alleviating the financial burdens associated with medical treatment, the foundation enables families to focus on what matters most - the well-being of their loved ones.

The Gilliland Foundation takes pride in its contributions to various organizations, donating substantial funds to instill joy and hope in the less fortunate. These philanthropic endeavors underscore the foundation's unwavering commitment to positively impacting communities. The foundation also teaches youth how to raise funds and learn about the responsibilities of giving with its "Sowing Seeds" program.

Operating without paid employees or volunteers, the Gilliland Foundation exemplifies the true spirit of altruism and community support and is a beacon of inspiration for all. Its dedication to serving others without any expectation of return embodies its belief that one person can change the world.

As Steve Gilliland states, "We don't know what challenges face the people we meet. However, we do have the power to bring someone hope, if only for a moment. That hope can multiply a thousand times. Our foundation was created to make a difference and inspire people everywhere to make a difference."

The Gilliland Foundation is gearing up for its Spring Cornhole Tournament, one of its two biggest charity events of the year. The tournament benefits children battling cancer and occurs on May 4, 2024, at the Incendiary Brewing & Winery in Lewisville, NC. This family-friendly event is an opportunity to have fun and enjoy various food trucks, a LIVE band, and more, all while supporting a special cause. Their Fall Cornhole Tournament will take place on October 5, 2024. Each tournament features 48 teams and is attended by hundreds of people.

Steve Gilliland, a distinguished member of the Speaker Hall of Fame, stands as one of the most sought-after and highly acclaimed speakers in North America. He has authored ten books, with his new book, It Is What You Make It: Overcoming The It Is What It Is Mindset, due to be released in May 2024. His wife, Diane, serves as the Board Chair of the Gilliland Foundation.

For more information about the Gilliland Foundation and its philanthropic initiatives, please visit www.gillilandfoundation.org

For more information about Steve Gilliland and his inspirational work or to book him for an event, click here: www.stevegilliland.com