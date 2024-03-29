THE RIGHTWAY FOUNDATION Receives $2 Million Gift From MacKenzie Scott’s Yield Giving Open Call
LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 19, 2024, MacKenzie Scott’s Yield Giving announced The RightWay Foundation as one of the Yield Giving Open Call’s awardees working with people and in places experiencing the greatest need in the United States. The RightWay Foundation received $2 million.
“This is a game changer for our programs and the foster youth we serve,” said RightWay’s CEO and founder, Franco Vega. “This gift from MacKenzie Scott’s Yield Giving Open Call will help start our initiative to develop our own apartments so RightWay can have permanent units for supportive housing. We will finally be able to create true low-income housing for our foster youth while they transition into adulthood.”
The RightWay Foundation helps foster youth in Los Angeles build sustaining adulthoods, grounded in mental health, launched by supportive housing, and solidified through employment and community. The RightWay Foundation’s transformative programs integrate dedicated housing with comprehensive mental health, job readiness, career building, and financial capability services to support foster youth as they exit the foster care system.
“We had tears of joy when we found out,” recounted Nell Rutledge-Leverenz, who leads Impact & Strategy at RightWay. “We’ll be able to accelerate our mission at light speed with the support this gift provides. RightWay is the safety net and launch pad for the most vulnerable young adults coming out of the foster care system in LA County. We’ll be able to immediately increase our impact at this critical moment in the housing crisis.”
In March 2023, Yield Giving launched an Open Call for community-led, community-focused organizations whose explicit purpose is to enable individuals and families to achieve substantive improvement in their well-being through foundational resources.
The Open Call received 6,353 applications and initially planned for 250 awards of $1 million each. In the Fall of 2023, organizations top-rated by their peers advanced to a second round of review by an external Evaluation Panel recruited for experience relevant to this cause, and underwent a final round of due diligence. In light of the incredible work of these organizations, as judged by their peers and external panelists, the donor team decided to expand the awardee pool and the award amount.
"We are excited that our partnership with Yield Giving has resonated with so many organizations," said Cecilia Conrad, CEO of Lever for Change. "In a world teeming with potential and talent, the Open Call has given us an opportunity to identify, uplift, and empower transformative organizations that often remain unseen.”
More information on the Yield Giving Open Call and other initiatives can be found at www.leverforchange.org
The RightWay Foundation
Founded in 2011 by Franco Vega, an orphan and former probation youth, The RightWay Foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to ending the cycle of trauma that leads foster youth to unemployment, homelessness, incarceration, and poverty. With comprehensive programs that provide mental health services, supportive housing, job readiness and placement, and educational navigation, RightWay helps system-impacted youth build the well-being and financial security necessary to achieve their aspirations. RightWay operates in Los Angeles County, the largest regional foster care system in the nation. To learn more, visit www.therightwayfoundation.org
Yield Giving
Established by MacKenzie Scott to share a financial fortune created through the effort of countless people, Yield Giving is named after a belief in adding value by giving up control. To date, Yield’s network of staff and advisors has yielded over $16,500,000,000 to 1,900+ non-profit teams to use as they see fit for the benefit of others. To learn more, visit www.yieldgiving.com.
Lever for Change
Lever for Change connects donors with bold solutions to the world’s biggest problems—including issues like racial inequity, gender inequality, lack of access to economic opportunity, and climate change. Using an inclusive, equitable model and due diligence process, Lever for Change creates customized challenges and other tailored funding opportunities. Top-ranked teams and challenge finalists become members of the Bold Solutions Network—a growing global network that helps secure additional funding, amplify members’ impact, and accelerate social change. Founded in 2019 as a nonprofit affiliate of the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, Lever for Change has influenced over $1.7 billion in grants to date and provided support to more than 145 organizations. To learn more, visit www.leverforchange.org
Franco Vega
“This is a game changer for our programs and the foster youth we serve,” said RightWay’s CEO and founder, Franco Vega. “This gift from MacKenzie Scott’s Yield Giving Open Call will help start our initiative to develop our own apartments so RightWay can have permanent units for supportive housing. We will finally be able to create true low-income housing for our foster youth while they transition into adulthood.”
The RightWay Foundation helps foster youth in Los Angeles build sustaining adulthoods, grounded in mental health, launched by supportive housing, and solidified through employment and community. The RightWay Foundation’s transformative programs integrate dedicated housing with comprehensive mental health, job readiness, career building, and financial capability services to support foster youth as they exit the foster care system.
“We had tears of joy when we found out,” recounted Nell Rutledge-Leverenz, who leads Impact & Strategy at RightWay. “We’ll be able to accelerate our mission at light speed with the support this gift provides. RightWay is the safety net and launch pad for the most vulnerable young adults coming out of the foster care system in LA County. We’ll be able to immediately increase our impact at this critical moment in the housing crisis.”
In March 2023, Yield Giving launched an Open Call for community-led, community-focused organizations whose explicit purpose is to enable individuals and families to achieve substantive improvement in their well-being through foundational resources.
The Open Call received 6,353 applications and initially planned for 250 awards of $1 million each. In the Fall of 2023, organizations top-rated by their peers advanced to a second round of review by an external Evaluation Panel recruited for experience relevant to this cause, and underwent a final round of due diligence. In light of the incredible work of these organizations, as judged by their peers and external panelists, the donor team decided to expand the awardee pool and the award amount.
"We are excited that our partnership with Yield Giving has resonated with so many organizations," said Cecilia Conrad, CEO of Lever for Change. "In a world teeming with potential and talent, the Open Call has given us an opportunity to identify, uplift, and empower transformative organizations that often remain unseen.”
More information on the Yield Giving Open Call and other initiatives can be found at www.leverforchange.org
The RightWay Foundation
Founded in 2011 by Franco Vega, an orphan and former probation youth, The RightWay Foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to ending the cycle of trauma that leads foster youth to unemployment, homelessness, incarceration, and poverty. With comprehensive programs that provide mental health services, supportive housing, job readiness and placement, and educational navigation, RightWay helps system-impacted youth build the well-being and financial security necessary to achieve their aspirations. RightWay operates in Los Angeles County, the largest regional foster care system in the nation. To learn more, visit www.therightwayfoundation.org
Yield Giving
Established by MacKenzie Scott to share a financial fortune created through the effort of countless people, Yield Giving is named after a belief in adding value by giving up control. To date, Yield’s network of staff and advisors has yielded over $16,500,000,000 to 1,900+ non-profit teams to use as they see fit for the benefit of others. To learn more, visit www.yieldgiving.com.
Lever for Change
Lever for Change connects donors with bold solutions to the world’s biggest problems—including issues like racial inequity, gender inequality, lack of access to economic opportunity, and climate change. Using an inclusive, equitable model and due diligence process, Lever for Change creates customized challenges and other tailored funding opportunities. Top-ranked teams and challenge finalists become members of the Bold Solutions Network—a growing global network that helps secure additional funding, amplify members’ impact, and accelerate social change. Founded in 2019 as a nonprofit affiliate of the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, Lever for Change has influenced over $1.7 billion in grants to date and provided support to more than 145 organizations. To learn more, visit www.leverforchange.org
Franco Vega
The RightWay Foundation
+1 323-903-5021
info@therightwayfoundation.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube