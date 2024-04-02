Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken Hosts Solar Eclipse Watch Party at Three Ohio Locations on April 8 for ‘Moon’-umental Event
Brand to distribute solar eclipse glasses at participating Ohio locationsDAYTON, OH, USA, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken, known for its fresh, never frozen chicken, is planning for an out of this world event dedicated to the total solar eclipse on April 8. Starting April 5, select Ohio Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken locations will offer complimentary solar eclipse glasses with any purchase, while supplies last.
Additionally, Bellefontaine, Brookville and Wapakoneta locations will host watch parties, offering guests an opportunity to experience the eclipse in a festive atmosphere with delicious food.
Bellefontaine Watch Party: Held at 101 Stockyard Road, will take place from 2 pm - 4 pm CST and will have WPKO 98.3 FM on-site.
Brookeville Watch Party: 620 Arlington Rd, will take place from 2 pm - 4 pm CST and will have 92.9 Jack FM on-site.
Wapakoneta Watch Party: Held at 311 West Harrison Street, will take place from 2 pm - 4pm CST with MIX 103.3 on-site.
“We are so excited to host the solar eclipse watch parties and to participate in such a monumental event, especially since the next solar eclipse in the United States won’t happen for another 20 years,” said Ryan Weaver, CEO of Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken. “Whether you’re picking up glasses to gaze at the sky in the comfort of your home or you’re joining us for a watch party, this will definitely be an unforgettable experience!”
After the celestial event, attendees who return their glasses to the select Ohio locations will receive a free beverage with any subsequent purchase, further enhancing the celebration of this astronomical experience! This solar eclipse will be particularly noteworthy as the path of totality, a narrow band approximately 115 miles wide, will encompass all of the Ohio corporate units, making it a significant occasion for our community. Remarkably, this will be the last total solar eclipse visible in the United States until 2044.
For more information on Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken or to view the menu or locations, visit https://www.leesfamousrecipe.com/. Earn free food and rewards through Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken reward app that can be downloaded at https://www.leesfamousrecipe.com/loyalty-app.
About Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken
For more than 55 years, Lee’s Famous Recipe® Chicken, a quick service franchise founded in Lima, Ohio, has specialized in fresh, never frozen chicken. Lee’s is recognized as the #1 Fast Food Fried Chicken by the 2023 USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. Today, there are more than 130 Lee's Famous Recipe® Chicken locations in 12 U.S. states and in Canada, most are individually owned and operated. For additional information, please visit LeesFamousRecipe.com.
