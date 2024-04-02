TherapEASE.com Suggests 5-Star DEMO-Event for ‘American Physical Therapy’ be in Association with Snyder Texas Knee Rehab

TherapEASE.com & GenuEASE Logo Trust Pilot 5-Star Review GenuEASE Knee Recovery Rehab Device Patient Using GenuEASE KneeEASE 5-Star Google Reviews

This educational DEMO focuses on the versatile features, ease, and Physical Therapy benefits of the #1 GenuEase™ TKA & ACL Knee Rehab Device from TherapEASE.com

Directly gauging a patient’s positive progress, all while receiving 1st-hand feedback is the safest and most effective way to appreciate the immeasurable value that a GenuEase™ brings to any clinic.” — Dr. Craig A. Schultz, PT (Physical & Sports Therapist), Orem Utah 84057

BLOOMSBURG-BERWICK, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- TherapEASE.com is planning on hosting an Educational 5-Star DEMO of their innovative TKA and ACL Knee Recovery Device for 'American Physical Therapy' in Association with all Surrounding Snyder Texas Knee Rehabilitation LocationsTherapEASE.com, a leading provider of innovative rehabilitation devices, is pleased to announce an upcoming educational event for professional 'American Physical Therapy.' In association with Snyder Texas Knee Rehabilitation locations, TherapEASE.com will be hosting a 5-Star DEMO of their revolutionary GenuEase™ knee surgery rehab machine. The presentation will highlight the unique features and multiple benefits of this device, and the inventor, Dr. Craig A Schultz, will be available to answer any questions.The event, looking to be scheduled for July, will provide physical therapists with an exclusive opportunity to learn about the GenuEase™ knee surgery rehab machine and its capabilities. This device is designed to aid in the recovery of patients who have undergone total knee arthroplasty (TKA) or anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) surgery. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, the GenuEase™ knee surgery rehab machine has been proven to accelerate recovery and improve outcomes for patients.During the 5-Star DEMO, Dr. Craig A Schultz, the inventor of the GenuEASE knee surgery rehab machine, will give a detailed presentation on the device and its benefits. Attendees will have the chance to see the machine in action and ask any questions they may have. This event is a great opportunity for physical therapists to expand their knowledge and stay up-to-date with the latest advancements in rehabilitation technology.TherapEASE.com is excited to collaborate with any and all Snyder Texas Knee Rehabilitation locations in order to bring this educational event to 'American Physical Therapists.' The company is committed to providing innovative solutions that improve patient outcomes and enhance the work of physical therapists (PT). With the GenuEase™ knee surgery rehab machine, TherapEASE.com is revolutionizing the way knee surgery patients recover, and this 5-Star DEMO is just one example of their dedication to advancing the field of rehabilitation.For more information about the event, please visit TherapEASE.com. Don't miss this opportunity to learn about the GenuEase™ knee surgery rehab machine and how it can benefit your patients. We look forward to seeing you there!GenuEase™, known as being the "leading post-knee surgery rehabilitation machine" in America, is proud to announce that it can now provide clinical answers to common questions regarding knee surgery recovery. As the top choice for physical therapy post-surgery, GenuEase™ is dedicated to helping patients safely and comfortably regain mobility in their knees.Please RSVP your interest directly to TherapEase™CALL: 1-888-886-4368Email: info(at)TherapEase.comOne of the most frequently asked questions after knee surgery is how to properly and safely bend the knee. GenuEase™ has the answer with its innovative technology that allows for controlled and gradual bending of the knee, promoting healing and preventing further injury. With GenuEase™, patients can confidently and effectively work towards regaining full range of motion (ROM) in their knee.“Dr. Schultz' Invention, the GenuEase™, for multiple years has been recognized as a 'Best-of-State Medical Rehabilitation Device' for American Physical Therapists. The ongoing nomination for 'American Physical Therapy' is a testament to the effectiveness and impact of the GenuEase™ in the medical community.”Another common concern for post-surgery patients is finding the best physical therapy solution. GenuEase™ is proud to be recognized as a top 5 knee replacement recovery device; with its advanced features and customizable settings that cater to each individual's needs. With GenuEase™, patients can rest assured that they are receiving the best possible care for their knee rehabilitation.In addition to bending-and-straightening the knee, GenuEase™ also offers a solution for those experiencing a 'frozen knee.' This painful condition can be difficult to manage, but with GenuEase™, patients can comfortably fix their 'frozen knee' with the help of its gentle and effective therapy. GenuEase™ is proud to offer a recognized safe and effective option for those struggling with a 'frozen knee.'“The continual notoriety of GenuEase™ also highlights the dedication and hard work of Dr. Schultz and the TherapEase™ team in developing a device that truly makes a difference in the lives of patients.”GenuEase™ is committed to providing the best possible care for post-knee surgery patients. With its clinical answers to common questions and advanced technology, GenuEase™ is the 'top choice for physical therapy post-surgery.' Patients can trust in GenuEase™ to help them safely and comfortably regain mobility in their knees. For more information, please visit GenuEase™ website or contact their customer service team.Top 7 Questions Asked & Answers Regarding GenuEase™ …-How to bend my knee after surgery?-Is GenuEase™ the best physical therapy solution after knee surgery?-How to straighten knee after surgery?-Is GenuEase™ the best replacement recovery device / machine?-How to fix a frozen knee?-Is GenuEase™ the best solution for stiff knee after total knee replacement?-How to fix a knee that won’t bend or straighten?TherapEase™ is proud to announce that their revolutionary medical machine, the GenuEase™, will soon be nominated as a ‘Best-of-Industry Medical Rehabilitation Device’ for medical 'American Physical Therapy' professionals in Association with PT programs. This prestigious nomination will recognize the GenuEase™ as a top-performing device for recovery from total knee arthroplasty (TKA) and anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) surgeries.The GenuEase™, invented by renowned Physical Therapist, Dr. Craig A. Schultz, is a game-changing device that has been transforming the rehabilitation process for patients recovering from TKA and ACL surgeries for years. The machine is designed to: (a) Provide targeted support and assistance to the knee joint, thus (b) Promoting proper alignment and (c) Reducing strain on the surrounding muscles and ligaments. This results in a faster and more effective recovery for patients.-Superior Clinical Results …• Restored Range of Motion Faster• Fewer Manipulations• No More Muscle Guarding“The American Physical Therapy institute is the leading professional organization for Physical Therapists in the United States. Likewise, the publics up-and-coming recognition of the GenuEase™ as a top, recommended, rehabilitation and recovery device is a significant achievement.”TherapEase™ is honored at the possibility of having the GenuEase™ nominated as a Best-of-Industry Medical Rehabilitation Device for all American Physical Therapists. This potential recognition further solidifies the GenuEase™ as THE top-performing recovery device in the field of medical rehabilitation.The team at TherapEase™ is committed to continuing to innovate and provide the best possible solutions for patients recovering from TKA and ACL surgeries. With the ongoing support of American Physical Therapy, and the medical community, GenuEase™ is poised to make a significant impact in the world of knee pain and rehabilitation.-Greater Patient Satisfaction …• Less Discomfort• Motivational Display• Patient ControlABOUT THE GenuEase™ INVENTOR: Dr. Craig Schultz received a Master’s Degree in Physical Therapy from Des Moines University, School of Osteopathic Medicine in 1994. Upon graduation, he joined Mountain Land Rehabilitation, Inc. working in a large rehabilitation facility in Provo, Utah. He became the Facility Rehab Coordinator where his responsibilities include: Supervising the daily operations for Physical, Occupational and Speech Therapy Services. Dr. Schultz joined Physical & Sports Therapy Services in 1998 when the Orem Utah clinic was opened. Working with the general public, as well as athletes, in rehabilitating their orthopedic and sports related injuries has given Dr. Craig the opportunity to pursue his professional goals and interests. Dr. Craig is a member of the American Physical Therapy Association ( APTA.org ). Currently Dr. Schultz resides in Orem with his wife Tracy and their five children.|.healthgrades.com/providers/craig-schultz-337tp | .linkedin.com/in/craig-schultz-09128156 || 684 West 800 North, Orem, UT 84057 | (801) 224-2250 | .pstservices.com/staff/orem_staff/ |TherapEase™ goal is to host a DEMO EVENT to better educate and inform top tier, highly rated, professional 'American Physical Therapy' physicians in the metropolitan area regarding their groundbreaking Medical Knee Rehab, Recovery Devices: GenuEase™, GenUbender and KneeEASE "TherapEase™ started in 2006 to develop a new approach to post-surgical rehabilitation for knee replacement patients. Physical therapists were searching for a device that would allow patients to mechanically bend their own knees so that they could be guided by their own pain and thus fully engage and be in control of their own recovery," Dr. Craig A. Schultz, Physical Therapist, Orem UtahDr. Schultz continues: "GenuEase™ is that device. GenuEase™ provides patients: (1) faster range-of-motion ROM recovery, (2) with fewer complications and (3) greater satisfaction than any other rehabilitation method. GenuEase™ is protected by two US patents and has been proven by thousands of patients in millions of therapy cycles.""Doctors Love GenuEase™. When surgeons notice the improved recovery rates and flexibility of patients using GenuEase™ they become a partner of choice as prescribed rehabilitation services. Physical Therapists investment in a GenuEase™ can represent a real competitive advantage and opportunity for increased market share over clinics offering only traditional knee rehabilitation services."Why It Works: Patients recover a greater range of motion (ROM) in less time for several reasons. GenuEase™ provides better isolation of the knee and more targeted rehabilitation than is possible with manual stretching, wall slides, or other traditional treatments. GenuEase™ supports a greater range of dynamic motion than any other method provides.However, the most important reason why GenuEase™ delivers faster recovery, and better results, is the complete elimination of patient apprehension and muscle guarding.NOTE: GenUbender is the lighter weight, made for home use, more portable version of the GenuEase™How To Use a GenuEase™: ( Education on Usage )Step 1: Before helping a patient on the machine, slide the leg support arms to the right or left depending on the knee being treated. After appropriate warm up, have the patient sit on the padded seat with their legs supported but hanging freely – about two inches from the front edge of the seat to their popliteal space. This is how the patient secures the safety-strap on the leg GenuEase™ workout machine.Step 2: Raise the leg-support-arms to a comfortable angle and then slide the leg support to the Achilles-Tendon position on the lower leg, and secure with the padded Velcro-strap. To achieve total knee isolation, firmly fasten the thigh strap, and then connect the seat belt snugly across the patient’s lap. No more hip hiking is experienced. Now snap in the handle attachment, release the tensioning knob on the leg support arms – and the patient is ready to engage the GenuEase™ device.Step 3: Touch ‘New Patient’ in order to enter the patient’s name, or select the patient’s name from the already existing list on the GenuEase™ device. Physical Therapists may enter flexion and extension goals for the patient which show up as yellow lines on the screen. Doctors can also adjust the ‘hold time’ they will use during therapy; as the default is 30-seconds. Physicians can then touch ‘Start Session’ which will prompt the administrator or patient to ‘set the timer’ for the session; the default time is 15 minutes.Step 4: Patients begin rotating the cranking GenuEase™ mechanism which smoothly flexes or extends the leg depending on the direction it is turned. The patient then follows specific rehabilitation session protocols. A typical session would include 20 to 30 minutes of flexing and extending the leg to the patient’s pain limit at each end of their range of motion. Patients’ start gradually and increase intensity as the joint limbers. The patient is encouraged to hold the stretch for 30 seconds at both ends of the flexion and extension cycle.THERAPIST TESTIMONIAL:“I have had an overwhelming response from patients about the effectiveness of GenuEase™. Patients have returned to my clinic because we are the only facility that has the GenuEase™. As a physical therapist I value the GenuEase™ because the patient is always in control which drastically reduces muscle guarding. The GenuEase™ is also a great way to build patient confidence because the patient receives immediate feedback on range of motion progress.”—Tom Farnsworth P.T., M.P.T .THERAPIST TESTIMONIAL:“I thought all my post-op. knee patients (especially total knees) needed was my hands-on mobilization for ROM. I was wrong. I have found GenuEase™ is a critical adjunct to my manual stretching. My patients, particularly the more difficult and guarded cases, gain greater ROM in less time using GenuEase™.”—Darren Averett, DPTCase Studies:GenuEase™ is capable of -5° to 135° Range of Motion (ROM). A digital display provides the patient with a real time measure of their ROM as well as their progress across sessions. This critical information provides the intrinsic motivation which influences your patient’s effort during each session. Recording and tracking session data allows the patient not only to set goals but also to recognize both their improvement over time and the value of services provided.Patients Start Recovery Sooner: Comparative case studies show achievement of greater ROM in less time than is possible with traditional therapy. GenuEase™ can be used as soon as the patient can sit unassisted – usually upon discharge from the hospital.Additional Proposed Demo-Event Locations for 2024:Abilene, TEXASLas Vegas, NEVADALos Angeles, CALIFORNIAMesa, ARIZONANew York, NEW YORKGadsden, ALABAMAChicago, ILLINOISAtlanta, GEORGIAHouston, TEXASJackson, MISSISSIPPIJacksonville, FLORIDAAspen, COLORADOSan Diego, CALIFORNIASan Antonio, TEXASWeirton, WEST VIRGINIAColumbus, OHIOFairview, NEW JERSEYBoston, MASSACHUSETTSOrem, UTAHTentative Locations for 2025:Dallas, TexasDetroit, MichiganSan Jose, CaliforniaIndianapolis, IndianaSan Francisco, CaliforniaAustin, TexasMemphis, TennesseeBaltimore, MarylandCharlotte, North CarolinaFort Worth, TexasMilwaukee, WisconsinEl Paso, TexasWashington, District of ColumbiaNashville-Davidson, TennesseeSeattle, WashingtonDenver, ColoradoPortland, OregonOklahoma City, OklahomaTucson, ArizonaAlbuquerque, New MexicoAtlanta, GeorgiaLong Beach, CaliforniaKansas City, MissouriFresno, CaliforniaNew Orleans, LouisianaCleveland, OhioSacramento, CaliforniaVirginia Beach, VirginiaOmaha, NebraskaColorado Springs, ColoradoOakland, CaliforniaMiami, FloridaTulsa, OklahomaMinneapolis, Minnesota

GenuEase.com has been named 'America's #1 Advanced Knee Rehabilitation Device' for TKA and ACL Recovery & Rehabilitation along with KneeEASE.com and GenUbender