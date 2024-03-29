SCDC Promotes Wendi Thompson to Vice President of Sales at S.H.A.R.E. Multifamily Investments
I am honored to begin this new chapter and work alongside an incredibly talented and creative team that is changing the landscape of multifamily real estate for investors, residents, and communities.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- S.H.A.R.E. Multifamily Investments, a subsidiary of S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC), proudly announces the promotion of Wendi Thompson to Vice President of Sales. In her new position, Wendi will report directly to the Chief Sales Officer, and lead a Regional Sales Management team.
— Wendi Thompson
Wendi’s advancement underscores her exceptional expertise in real estate and her profound commitment to client-centric service. As an Outside Business Development Specialist with SCDC, Wendi utilized her outstanding sales acumen, and earned the title of SCDC’s top salesperson. Ms. Thompson celebrated a significant milestone in real estate investment sales, alongside other SCDC employees with the successful sell-out of the Elite 485, an exclusive group that represents SCDC’s initial 485 Investor-Purchasers.
Specializing in real estate sales, construction, and investments, she has developed a dynamic network of women excited to learn more about real estate investments. Leveraging her extensive women's network and a service-oriented approach, Wendi has consistently propelled herself towards success. Her talent for connecting with people is amplified by her extensive background, spanning over two decades of international experience in the petroleum industry. During her career, Wendi assumed technical and leadership roles, serving both major operators and independents with equal dedication.
Wendi enjoys exploring Colorado’s mountains alongside her family and beloved dogs. Relocating to Houston for her new role, Wendi embarks on a new chapter in her career, bringing her passion for excellence and innovation to S.H.A.R.E. Multifamily Investments. As a mentor and leader, Wendi's promotion to Vice President of Sales marks a significant milestone, underscoring SCDC's dedication to nurturing talent and propelling industry innovation forward.
About S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is a problem-solving production company through the vehicle of multifamily real estate. SCDC develops, builds, sells, and manages Class-A luxury multifamily apartment buildings. The company strives to offer unparalleled profit margins for its Investor-Purchasers along with luxury living experiences at affordable moderate-income prices to residents; while contributing to communities via superior-quality housing, improved infrastructure, and higher-paying job opportunities. Through its unique win-win-win-win business model, SCDC will have a transformative impact on lives and foster positive community changes.
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp is headquartered in Houston. For more information, please visit https://www.scdctexas.com.
All statements made herein are based on projections in our business model and are subject to change based on due diligence. Actual results may vary.
