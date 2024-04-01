CBD Dog Health Collaborates with Women-Owned Businesses to Launch New CBD Treats for Dogs

CBD Dog Health CBD Dog Health + Real Dog Box present Nina's Edibles: Nutritious CBD Dog Treats CBD Dog Health + CocoTherapy present Blanche's Edibles: Nutritious CBD Dog Treats

CBD Dog Health teams up with CocoTherapy & Real Dog Box to create nutritious treats that are redefining canine wellness.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CBD Dog Health, a pioneer in the pet wellness industry, is thrilled to announce the release of two new CBD dog treats, developed in collaboration with two incredible women-owned businesses. Nina’s Edibles were created in collaboration with Ruby Balaram, CEO and Founder of Real Dog Box; and Blanche’s Edibles were developed in a joint effort with Charisa Antigua and Carmina O'Connor, Founders of CocoTherapy.

CBD Dog Health’s founder Angela Ardolino cites her passion for providing pets with the best life possible, as well as her commitment to sourcing pure ingredients, which led her to join forces with these incredible partners to create two exclusive, CBD-infused and nutrient-packed treats.

Nina's Edibles are a loving tribute to Angela's beloved doberman Nina, who was diagnosed with osteosarcoma. Angela struggled to fill the need for wholesome, pure treats that would nourish her senior dog without feeding the cancer. Inspired by her experience with Nina and the other rescues on her farm, Angela collaborated with Real Dog Box to curate a delicious blend of real food ingredients—including turkey, duck, wild-caught anchovies, and organic mushrooms—to create the perfect crunchy meatball treat. Each bag of Nina's Edibles contains 250mg of CBD Dog Health's proprietary Full Spectrum Hemp Extract, ensuring a delightful combination of real nutrition and holistic wellness for our furry companions.

Blanche's Edibles, developed in concert with CocoTherapy, are organic, vegan, grain- and gluten-free treats designed for pets with sensitive stomachs. Using premium coconut and coconut oil sourced from CocoTherapy's family farm in the Philippines, these treats are the epitome of nature's goodness. Each bag contains 250mg of CBD Dog Health's proprietary Full Spectrum Hemp Extract CBD, providing the perfect combination of whole food nutrition and natural calming CBD for pets, helping to keep them nourished and calm.

Ardolino said, "Partnering with women-owned businesses to create these incredible CBD-infused treats—particularly Real Dog Box and CocoTherapy, who continue to advocate for holistic pet health—has been extremely exciting. We're dedicated to offering pet parents the highest quality, real food solutions, infused with our premium Full Spectrum Hemp Extract. It's a win-win for our beloved pets!"

Nina's Edibles and Blanche's Edibles are now available on www.CBDDogHealth.com, and through authorized retailers nationwide.

About Angela Ardolino:

Angela Ardolino, founder of CBD Dog Health, is a holistic pet expert who has been caring for animals for over 20 years. During that time Angela created and operated Fire Flake Farm animal rescue, as well as two locations of a natural pet salon and shop, Beautify the Beast. She’s also the founder of MycoDog, which offers high quality, all-natural mushroom extract & adaptogen tinctures for dogs. Learn more on www.AngelaArdolino.com

About CBD Dog Health:

CBD Dog Health is a leading provider of premium, full spectrum hemp extract CBD products for pets. Founded by Angela Ardolino, renowned cannabis and fungi expert, the company is dedicated to improving the lives of pets through the power of natural remedies. CBD Dog Health is dedicated to providing pet parents with the highest quality and most effective Full Spectrum Hemp products for their furry companions.