2nd Annual Graham Jackson Scholarship Concert featuring World-Class Organist Jelani Eddington
Stevenson High School Music Student to be Awarded Scholarship
We hope the community surrounding the school, and organ music enthusiasts alike, will join us to celebrate the life and legacy of Graham Jackson.”STONE MOUNTAIN, GA., UNITED STATES, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Atlanta Chapter of the American Theatre Organ Society is thrilled to present the 2nd Annual Graham Jackson Scholarship Concert, which will be held on Saturday, April 20 at 2:30 p.m. at Stephenson High School in Stone Mountain, Ga.
— Edward Hulsey, American Theatre Organ Society Atlanta Chapter President
For the second time, a deserving music student at Stephenson High School will be awarded a $1500 scholarship in honor of Graham Jackson, one of Atlanta’s most spectacular musicians who was known for his performances on the theatre pipe organ and his friendship with Franklin D. Roosevelt, which propelled him to widespread recognition worldwide and among other U.S. presidents.
Ten years ago, world-class organist Jelani Eddington played the dedication concert on the one-of-a-kind Grande Page theatre organ. The members of The American Theatre Organ Society Atlanta Chapter are honored to welcome Eddington back for the 2024 event. Eddington will be joined onstage by the Stephenson High School Wind Ensemble, directed by Mr. Quentin Goins, the 2023 Georgia Music Educator of the Year.
“If there ever is the prime opportunity to support the chapter and hear the Grande Page organ at its best, this is the time,” said Chapter President Edward Hulsey. “We hope the community surrounding the school, and organ music enthusiasts alike, will join us in celebrating the life and legacy of Graham Jackson. And we are particularly excited to honor a young music student with our scholarship designed to support and celebrate the best of what ATOS is about – music, education and fun.”
Adult tickets can be purchased for $15 online at atosatlanta.org or $20 at the door, and students under 18 will be admitted for free. To purchase tickets to the event, visit https://atosatlanta.ticketspice.com/graham-jackson-scholarship-show-featuring-jelani-eddington. Contact aparrish@rhythmcommunications.com to learn more or to schedule an interview.
