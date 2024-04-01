Attarly In Love Debuts with Ethically Sourced Attar and Oud Sourced From Around The World
Attarly in Love announces its official launch, offering an invigorating collection of the finest attars and ouds sourced from around the globe.
Attarly in Love, a curated perfume-oil boutique, announces its official launch, offering an invigorating collection of the finest attars and ouds sourced from around the globe. Founded by visionary entrepreneurs, Asad Kausar and Manal Shakir, this company is poised to reconnect consumers with the centuries-old tradition of using natural perfumed oils. Attarly In Love embraces ethical sourcing and sustainable practices to deliver cruelty-free, all-natural scents.
— Asad Kausar
In a world where consumers want meaningful and unique experiences through the products they buy and use, Attarly In Love emerges as a beacon of innovation and ethical consumerism. Attarly in Love’s mission is to redefine luxury by reviving the world’s oldest concept of perfumery and to connect people with nature. This partnership allows Attarly in Love to align with their customer’s values of environmental stewardship and social responsibility. The company is committed to meeting these desires by ensuring that every drop of attar and oud it offers is produced in a manner that respects both people and the planet.
The inception of Attarly in Love is deeply rooted in the rich cultural heritage of its founders while paying homage to the visionaries who conceptualized the art of perfumery. With family backgrounds that stretch from Asia and the Middle East to North America, Asad Kausar and Manal Shakir bring a genuine passion and profound appreciation for attar—an aromatic evolution that has captivated hearts for centuries. This love of attar and commitment to ethical practices, well-being of the environment and the communities involved in their creation is at the heart of everything Attarly in Love stands for.
"At Attarly in Love, we believe in more than just selling fragrances; we are on a mission to connect our customers with the natural world and its myriad of scents in a sustainable and ethical way," said Asad Kausar. "When our consumers buy attar online, we want them to know that our collection is carefully curated to ensure that each product not only captures the essence of its origin, but also embodies our core values of respect for nature and human dignity."
Manal Shakir adds, "Our journey is inspired by a deep appreciation for the earth and a desire to keep it a safe place for all. We invite everyone to explore our collection and experience the unique beauty and story behind each scent and in doing so, to unearth your essence."
Attarly In Love is more than an online attar store; it is a movement towards a more ethical, sustainable, and fragrant future.
