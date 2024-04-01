Submit Release
Cedric - Footprints in the Sand: A summary by the author Barry F Stebbing

Cedric - Footprints in the Sand: Inspired by the true story of a Newfoundland dog rescuing 23 people from shipwrecks off the coast of England during the 1800s.

MC FARLAN, NC, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BF Stebbing/Cedric – Footprints in the Sand

My father was a poet, writing many of his poems in a German prisoner of war camp during World War II. One of my aspirations in creating Cedric has been to write with a sense of prose. The setting is a small coastal village on the English coast during the Victorian Era. There is a soft thread of love and faith interwoven within the heroics of the dog. The reader will also follow the venture of a young lady to London as she pursues a career in painting. The audiobook has recently been released and who better to give its introduction than our British narrator.

Cedric has a cast of Dickens-like characters and one should find the tale to be both uplifting and inspiring. Let’s now join in on one of Cedric’s epoch rescues during a ravishing storm.

Hopefully, Cedric is destined to be a modern-day classic, for does not a good read have its notes of virtue? And is it not a story that will linger in the heart long after the book is closed? Let us conclude our summary of Cedric – Footprints in the Sand, with a verse placed on the final page by a renown Victorian poet, which seems most appropriate.

And, departing, leave behind us,
Footprints in the sands of time;
Footprints, that perhaps another,
Sailing o’er life’s solemn main,
A forlorn and shipwrecked brother,
Seeing, shall take heart again.

Cedric – Footprints in the Sand, was posted on Amazon January 1st, 2024 and you are welcomed to visit the author’s website at barryfstebbing.com or write him at barrystebbing@live.com

Barry Stebbing
barryfstebbing
barrystebbing@live.com

