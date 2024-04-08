The Besen Group Releases Private 5G Network TCO Tool for Hospitals
The Besen Group released today Private 5G Network TCO Tool for Hospitals.
Our tool includes up to 13 different private network deployment models based on hospital private network use cases and it also includes ROI calculation.”WASHINGTON , DC, USA, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Besen Group, an international mobile data industry management consulting practice headquartered in the Washington DC area, with representatives in Paris and Tokyo, released today Private 5G Network TCO Tool for Hospitals.
— Alex Besen, Founder & CEO, The Besen Group LLC
“We developed mobile industry’s first private 5G network TCO tool for hospitals based on low-band, mid-band and high-band spectrum globally,” said Alex Besen, Founder and CEO of The Besen Group LLC. “Our tool includes up to 13 different private network deployment models based on hospital private network use cases and it also includes ROI calculation.”
The Besen Group offers a complimentary private 5G network TCO analysis report in PDF format for hospitals. For the private 5G network TCO analysis, The Besen Group will schedule one hour telephone consultation with each hospital in order to collect basic hospital size parameters including estimate bandwidth consumption for their private network use cases and select the appropriate deployment model.
Some of the key features of the tool include the following:
- Private Networks Use Cases and Bandwidth Consumption for Low-Band Spectrum, Mid-Band Spectrum or High-Band Spectrum
- 5G Spectrum Selection is based on Low-Band Spectrum, Mid-Band Spectrum or High-Band Spectrum
- Small Cells Calculation is based on Low-Band Spectrum, Mid-Band Spectrum and High-Band Spectrum
- Small Cells Dimensioning is based on Basic, Intermediate, Advance packages
- Deployment Models including: On-Premises Core Network Pricing, Cloud Core Network Pricing, Managed Service Pricing, Hybrid Model Pricing, MRC Model Pricing, AWS Private 5G Pricing, Microsoft Azure Private 5G Pricing
- Mobile Edge Computing is based on Devices
- Opportunity Cost Calculation for ROI
The limited version of the Private 5G TCO Tool for Hospitals can be downloaded at: https://www.thebesengroup.com/downloads/Private.5G.TCO.Tool.Hospital.Limited.xlsx
The Besen Group’s Tool Brochure contains all our business case tools and TCO tools for private LTE networks, private 5G networks and neutral host networks.
The tool brochure can be downloaded at: https://www.thebesengroup.com/downloads/Tool.Brochure.pdf.
The Besen Group offers its tools on a corporate license basis in Excel format. For pricing information or customization options, please send an email with contact details including name, title, company name, phone number to tool@thebesengroup.com.
