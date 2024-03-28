Michael Huxtable Set to Speak At HannaCon and EXP Con On Real Estate and Technology Integration
ORLANDO/MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real estate and technology integration expert, Michael Huxtable, is slated to speak at two of the industry's most anticipated events this year: Howard Hanna's HannaCon in Orlando, April 16-17, and EXP Con in Miami, October 27-30. With a career spanning over two decades, Huxtable brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to both platforms, promising to offer attendees groundbreaking strategies for leveraging technology and digital marketing in real estate.
First Appearance At HannaCon
Huxtable's presence at HannaCon will be the first time he or Real Grader has been represented at this global event. under the theme "Let the Games Begin," Huxtable will share the stage with industry leaders to inspire real estate professionals across Howard Hanna’s 13-state footprint. Set at Rosen Shingle Creek, the event is designed to push the boundaries of success and innovation in the real estate sector. "HannaCon is not just an event; it’s a goldmine of opportunities for real estate professionals looking to elevate their game. I'm thrilled to contribute to this vibrant community, sharing insights on how to effectively manage and optimize their digital presence," said Huxtable.
EXP Con in Miami
This marks a significant return for Huxtable, where he will engage with a global audience of agents, brokers, and industry professionals. This event, known for its unforgettable experiences and high-energy networking, will see Huxtable focusing on the critical integration of AI and digital marketing strategies. "EXP Con is the perfect platform for real estate professionals to discover innovative ways to advance their businesses while maintaining a personal touch in a digital age. I look forward to discussing strategies that allow for more effective client engagement and business growth," Huxtable commented.
Huxtable’s sessions will delve into the essence of digital marketing and the profound impact of AI in the real estate industry, a domain he finds many professionals have yet to fully embrace. His approach is grounded in three pivotal points: making the decision to take one's digital footprint seriously, ensuring consistent branding across all platforms, and the optimization process to maintain a competitive edge.
About Michael Huxtable:
Michael Huxtable is a renowned figure in the real estate space, dedicated to empowering professionals with the tools and knowledge to leverage technology for business success. His journey through the industry is marked by a dedication to teaching and mentorship, focusing on the significance of an optimized online presence and the power of meaningful relationships. Huxtable's life choices, including his decision to move to Central America, underscore his commitment to inspiring and motivating others towards bettering their lives and careers.
To learn more about Michael Huxtable and his upcoming appearances at HannaCon and EXP Con, or to discover how to elevate your real estate career with his expert guidance, please visit Real Grader Training.
Michael Huxtable
Michael Huxtable
Real Grader
michael@getrealgrader.com