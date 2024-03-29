My Turn Baseball League Launches Campaign to Build Adaptive Needs Field for Special Needs and Disabled Children
EINPresswire.com/ -- While it’s opening weekend for the big leagues, there are plenty of kids who aren’t getting a turn. My Turn Baseball League, a local organization dedicated to providing inclusive baseball experiences for children with special needs and disabilities, is thrilled to announce the launch of a fundraising campaign aimed at building an adaptive needs field to change that. The league has been granted land for this purpose but requires additional funds to make this dream a reality.
My Turn Baseball League has long been committed to fostering a sense of belonging and joy through the game of baseball for children who often face barriers to participation in traditional sports settings. With the vision of an adaptive needs field, the league aims to create a safe and accessible space where every child, regardless of ability, can fully enjoy the thrill of the game.
"We firmly believe that sports should be for everyone, regardless of their abilities or disabilities. My Turn Baseball League is more than just a sports organization; it's a community built on the values of inclusivity, acceptance, and joy," said Paul Mayes, founder of My Turn Baseball League. "The creation of an adaptive needs field is not only important but essential in ensuring that every child has the opportunity to experience the magic of baseball."
The adaptive needs field will feature specialized equipment and facilities tailored to the unique needs of children with disabilities, including wheelchair-accessible dugouts, specialty turf playing surfaces, and sensory-friendly amenities. By removing physical and social barriers, the field will empower children with special needs to participate fully in the game and build confidence both on and off the field.
To kickstart the fundraising efforts, My Turn Baseball League has partnered with Fundtool, a leading fundraising company that enables organizations to retain 100% of the funds donated. This partnership ensures that every contribution goes directly towards the construction of the adaptive needs field, maximizing the impact of each donation.
"We are thrilled to partner with Fundtool in our mission to build an adaptive needs field that will transform the lives of children with special needs and disabilities," said Mayes. "With Fundtool's support, we can rally the community together and make this vision a reality."
Supporters who wish to contribute to the fundraising campaign can donate directly through the My Turn Baseball League fundraising page hosted by Fundtool: https://fundtool.io/home/181U568. Additionally, individuals interested in joining the efforts to raise funds are encouraged to contact Paul or Amanda Mayes with My Turn Baseball at myturnsports@gmail.com, for more information. For information about volunteering with My Turn Baseball activities, or to sign up to play, contact the Haralson County Recreation Department at 770-646-2029.
Together, let's ensure that every child gets their turn to experience the joy of baseball. Join us in building a future where inclusivity reigns supreme, and every child can step up to bat.
My Turn Baseball
