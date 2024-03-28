Global Intravenous Equipment Market Poised for Remarkable Growth, Reaching $26.7 Billion by 2032

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The intravenous equipment market, valued at $15.0 billion in 2022, is projected to reach $26.7 billion by 2032, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.9% from 2023 to 2032.

Key Growth Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and autoimmune disorders.

Technological advancements in intravenous equipment.

Growing number of surgical procedures.

However, stringent regulatory requirements pose challenges to market growth.

Emerging markets offer significant growth opportunities.

Impact of COVID-19:

The pandemic led to a surge in severely ill patients requiring hospitalization and intensive care, boosting demand for IV therapy.

Home-based care and telehealth services witnessed accelerated adoption, creating opportunities for portable and user-friendly intravenous equipment suitable for homecare settings.

Leading Segments:

IV catheters segment is expected to maintain its leadership, with the highest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, driven by factors such as the prevalence of chronic diseases and advancements in catheter technologies.

Hospitals and clinics segment dominated in 2022, owing to extensive utilization of intravenous therapy. However, the homecare settings segment is projected to grow rapidly due to patient preference and cost-effectiveness.

Request Sample of the Report on Intravenous Equipment Market Forecast 2032- Allied Market Research- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11221

Regional Insights:

North America held the highest market share in 2022, driven by well-developed healthcare infrastructure and robust reimbursement policies. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR, fueled by a rapidly growing population and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.

Leading Market Players:

Key players such as Becton, Dickinson and Company, B. Braun SE, ICU Medical, Inc., among others, have adopted various strategies such as acquisitions and product approvals to maintain their dominant positions.

This analysis provides insights into the competitive landscape, business performance, and strategic moves of market players, facilitating informed decision-making.

For Procurement Information- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11221

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.