SURCHEROS® CELEBRATES NATIONAL BURRITO DAY WITH A BOGO 50% OFF
Invites loyalty members to be part of the celebration April 4ATLANTA, GA, USA, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surcheros, a growing community favorite that brings together made to order Tex-Mex and Southern hospitality, is celebrating National Burrito Day with a can’t miss deal on their signature menu item. On Thursday, April 4, 2024, rewards program members may Buy One Burrito and Get One for 50% Off. This offer is valid at all Surcheros locations exclusively for members of the loyalty program.
“At Surcheros, every day is National Burrito Day! We’re thrilled to celebrate our renowned menu item with our guests at all locations,” said Luke Christian, Founder & CEO of Surcheros. “Our made-to-order grilled burritos are created unique for each guest, and our Buy One, Get One 50% special is priced to share with a friend or family member.”
Surcheros is your go-to local spot for Friendly Tex-Mex, Fresh Everyday on National Burrito Day and beyond. Revered by burrito enthusiasts, Surcheros offers guests the opportunity to craft their perfect entrée by selecting from a choice of proteins including perfectly grilled chicken, ground beef, carnitas, or grilled sirloin steak (for an extra charge). Complete the dish with over 25 fresh toppings and a variety of sauces and dressings. Each meal is served with complimentary chips and salsa.
Gaining traction across the Southeast for their commitment to guest satisfaction and top-notch menu items, Surcheros currently operates 29 restaurants with expansive growth plans in the five-year forecast. In Q1 of 2024, the brand has already welcomed three new restaurants to the portfolio, including second locations in Athens, GA and Tallahassee, FL.
The Surcheros National Burrito Day deal is valid all day on April 4 for rewards program members both in restaurant and for online orders placed through the app and on www.surcheros.com. This offer does not include kids meals. To register for the rewards program, download the Surcheros app free from Google Play or the App Store.
For more information about Surcheros, visit www.surcheros.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram @Surcheros.
About Surcheros®
Surcheros® is the brainchild of entrepreneur Luke Christian. His formula: Bringing together big taste and bold flavors with the Southern hospitality of his youth. The brand offers Fresh-Mex meals served with exceptional service, where guests are warmly welcomed like dear friends every visit. This has been the core of the business since its start in 2007 and contributes to its success as being a community favorite.
Surcheros invites guests to customize meals to their tastes. Guests may build burritos, tacos, quesadillas, salads and more by choosing from perfectly grilled meats to a wide selection of toppings and signature sauces. Each meal is prepared fresh and to order. The family-friendly menu also offers meals for the Lil’Ones with their kids menu.
In 2017, Luke and his wife, Nicole, opened up their business for others to share in their vision for growth and love of community. Franchising launched across South Georgia and into Florida as the re-branded Surcheros and continues to expand its presence across the Southeast today.
Interested in joining the Surcheros family? Learn more at www.surcheros.com/franchising.
Kelyn Theus
Ink Link Marketing
+1 305-333-2809
email us here