Air Force Major General Craig Wills joins the HTX Labs Advisory Board

Craig Wills

HTX Labs is proud to announce that Air Force Major General Craig Wills has joined our Advisory Board.

Craig's role as 19AF Commander and head of the Pilot Training Next initiative will be instrumental in helping us expand EMPACT to address pilot training requirements, in Defense & Commercial markets.” — Scott Schneider, CEO of HTX Labs

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HTX Labs is proud to announce that Air Force Major General Craig Wills has joined our Advisory Board. Prior to his retirement, Maj Gen (ret) Wills was the 19th Air Force Commander, responsible for over 32,000 Airmen and 1600 aircraft conducting primary and follow on training for most Air Force aviators and executing nearly half of the USAF’s annual flying hours. He oversaw the pilot training next program and was the primary architect of the service’s pilot training transformation effort, the most significant modernization of Air Force flight training in decades. During his tenure, AETC fielded key initiatives in synthetic and extended reality training and adult learning models, introduced human performance programs in undergraduate aviation training for the first time and began building a digital backbone to underpin the service’s aviation training efforts.

Prior to his time at 19th Air Force, Maj Gen (ret) Wills was the Deputy Chief, Office of Security Cooperation – Iraq, in Baghdad. He also served as the Director of Strategy, Plans and Programs at Pacific Air Forces, where he oversaw the development of the Agile Combat Employment concept and led numerous initiatives to better posture the Air Force to meet the growing threat to US interests in the Pacific. Wills commanded at the squadron, group and wing levels and served on the Pacific Air Forces, Seventh Air Force and U.S. Forces Korea staffs. He is a graduate of the University of Arizona, Air Command and Staff College, the USAF School of Advanced Air and Space Studies and has been a Fellow at Harvard University.

Scott Schneider, CEO of HTX Labs, stated “We are very happy to bring Major General Wills onto our Advisory Board and view his experience as the 19AF Commander and his role in starting up the Pilot Training Next (PTN) initiative as key to helping us expand our EMPACT immersive training capability across the pilot community, both in the Defense and Commercial markets. Craig’s experience and knowledge of the Air Force will enable us to really understand the training needs of the Air Force and the broader DoD relative to producing the type and quantity of Airmen that the DoD needs to pace our near peer adversaries”.

Chris Verret, President and Chief Technology Officer of HTX Labs, stated, "We’ve been working with Craig for the past 18 months since his retirement from a 32-year career with the US Air Force. Craig brings a wealth of knowledge about how the Air Force operates and their training needs relative to producing a proficient and ready force. We’re excited to officially bring Craig onto our board as we expand our immersive training capability more broadly across the Air Force and the other services”.

About HTX Labs

As a leading immersive software company, HTX Labs develops and delivers XR training software solutions and custom content creation services to maximize operational efficiency, improve safety, and scale training transformation across the defense industry and commercial enterprises.

HTX developed EMPACT®, a comprehensive XR Training Platform, empowering users to create, distribute, and measure immersive training content and programs anytime, anywhere, on any device, with anyone, at scale.