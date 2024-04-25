Hot-Melt-Based Adhesives Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Hot-Melt-Based Adhesives Market Report 2024

Hot-Melt-Based Adhesives Global Market Report 2024

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The hot-melt-based adhesives market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $26.42 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%.”
— The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Hot-Melt-Based Adhesives Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the hot-melt-based adhesives market size is predicted to reach $26.42 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%.

The growth in the hot-melt-based adhesives market is due to the rise of the packaging industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest hot-melt-based adhesives market share. Major players in the hot-melt-based adhesives market include DowDuPont Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Corteva Inc., Sika AG, Huntsman Corporation, Toyobo Co. Ltd., Hexion Inc., Hexcel Corporation, Mapei SpA.

Hot-Melt-Based Adhesives Market Segments
• By Type: Thermoplastic Polyurethane, Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, Styrenic-butadiene Copolymers, Polyolefins, Polyamide, Other Resin Types
• By Application: Packaging Solutions, Nonwoven Hygiene Products, Furniture & Woodwork, Bookbinding, Other Applications
• By End User: Building and Construction, Packaging, Transportation, Electrical and Electronic Appliances, Healthcare, Other End Users
• By Geography: The global hot-melt-based adhesives market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=2641&type=smp

The hot-melt-based adhesives are thermoplastic adhesives that are heated to create a melt before applied to the surface and are designed to be melted in an electric hot glue gun. The hot-melt-based adhesives are marketed in a solid state at room temperature, and these are activated through heating beyond their softening point between 50 and 160 degrees.

Read More On The Hot-Melt-Based Adhesives Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hot-melt-based-adhesives-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Hot-Melt-Based Adhesives Market Characteristics
3. Hot-Melt-Based Adhesives Market Trends And Strategies
4. Hot-Melt-Based Adhesives Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Hot-Melt-Based Adhesives Market Size And Growth
……
27. Hot-Melt-Based Adhesives Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Hot-Melt-Based Adhesives Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Water-Based Adhesives Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/waterbased-adhesives-global-market-report

Solvent-Based Adhesives Global Market Report 2024 https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/solventbased-adhesives-global-market-report

Adhesives Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/adhesives-global-market-report

Contact Information
The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/
Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

Luxury Furniture Market

You just read:

Hot-Melt-Based Adhesives Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Companies, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708 info@tbrc.info
Company/Organization
TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd.
Jubilee Hills road number-1
Hyderabad, 500033
India
+91 88972 63534
Visit Newsroom
About

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has over 300+ research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology. Our management are former Directors of Thomson Reuters, GlobalData and Morgan Stanley and each have more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations. Clients include a range of blue chip companies in the fields of manufacturing, technology and healthcare and others from across the world. Our Consultants have masters qualifications from top institutes and include MBAs, MSCs, CFAs and CAs. TBRC Consultants are qualified by the Market Research Society in research practices, techniques, and ethics.

The Business Research Company

More From This Author
Global Vegan Cosmetics Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
Mineral Wool Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
Fiber Optic Connectors Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
View All Stories From This Author