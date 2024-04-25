Hot-Melt-Based Adhesives Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Hot-Melt-Based Adhesives Global Market Report 2024

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The hot-melt-based adhesives market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $26.42 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Hot-Melt-Based Adhesives Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the hot-melt-based adhesives market size is predicted to reach $26.42 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%.

The growth in the hot-melt-based adhesives market is due to the rise of the packaging industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest hot-melt-based adhesives market share. Major players in the hot-melt-based adhesives market include DowDuPont Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Corteva Inc., Sika AG, Huntsman Corporation, Toyobo Co. Ltd., Hexion Inc., Hexcel Corporation, Mapei SpA.

Hot-Melt-Based Adhesives Market Segments

• By Type: Thermoplastic Polyurethane, Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, Styrenic-butadiene Copolymers, Polyolefins, Polyamide, Other Resin Types

• By Application: Packaging Solutions, Nonwoven Hygiene Products, Furniture & Woodwork, Bookbinding, Other Applications

• By End User: Building and Construction, Packaging, Transportation, Electrical and Electronic Appliances, Healthcare, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global hot-melt-based adhesives market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=2641&type=smp

The hot-melt-based adhesives are thermoplastic adhesives that are heated to create a melt before applied to the surface and are designed to be melted in an electric hot glue gun. The hot-melt-based adhesives are marketed in a solid state at room temperature, and these are activated through heating beyond their softening point between 50 and 160 degrees.

Read More On The Hot-Melt-Based Adhesives Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hot-melt-based-adhesives-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Hot-Melt-Based Adhesives Market Characteristics

3. Hot-Melt-Based Adhesives Market Trends And Strategies

4. Hot-Melt-Based Adhesives Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Hot-Melt-Based Adhesives Market Size And Growth

……

27. Hot-Melt-Based Adhesives Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Hot-Melt-Based Adhesives Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Water-Based Adhesives Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/waterbased-adhesives-global-market-report

Solvent-Based Adhesives Global Market Report 2024 https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/solventbased-adhesives-global-market-report

Adhesives Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/adhesives-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Luxury Furniture Market