Industry Share Analysis: Uncovering Trends in the Cold Chain Market Forecast, 2023-2032

PORTLAND, PROVINCE: OREGAON, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cold chain industry maintains refrigerated warehouses at strategic locations and provides refrigerated transport solutions. Cold chains are necessary when dealing with temperature sensitive products and their logistics. One can increase the shelf life of the product by maintaining the bio-chemical and physical properties using cold chain. It also stores and helps maintain supply of seasonal products. The cold chain industry serves as a direct link between the retail industry and the producers, which include farmers, fishermen, and the dairy industry.

Investment in the cold chain industry increased after the 2010 global slowdown, North America being the largest market. The need of refrigerated solutions for numerous daily products, growth in retail outlets and favorable government policies are the main market drivers. However, lack of standardization and high operational and infrastructure costs may restrict market growth. Nevertheless, increased government initiatives to reduce post-harvest and food losses and increased limit of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the developing countries provide immense opportunities to the market.

The report segments the cold chain market on the basis of temperature type, type, technology, application, and geography. Based on temperature type, it is bifurcated into chilled and frozen. Based on type, it is classified into refrigerated storage and refrigerated transport. Refrigerated transport is further segmented into roadways, railways, waterways, and airways. Based on technology, it is categorized into air blown and eutectic. Based on application, it is divided into fruits & vegetables, dairy & frozen desserts, bakery & confectionary, meat, seafood, and drugs & pharmaceuticals. Based on geography, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging estimations & dynamics in the cold chain market.

In-depth analysis of the market size is conducted and estimations for key segments between 2016 and 2023 are provided.

Competitive intelligence (of leading manufacturers and distributors of cold chain) helps understand the competitive scenario across the geographies.

Industry analysis for factors that drive and restrain the growth of the market are provided.

Cold chain industry analysis is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

The market share for all segments with respect to each geography is detailed in the report, which helps understand the trends in the industry at granular level.

In depth analysis of market share for each segment with respect to each country is also detailed in the report.

Key market players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which provide a competitive outlook of the cold chain industry trends.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Americold Logistics, Nichirei Logistics Group Inc., Interstate Cold Storage Inc., Preferred Freezer Services., AGRO Merchants Group, LLC, Kloosterboer Group, Cloverleaf Cold Storage, Burris Logistics, Swire Cold Storage Ltd.