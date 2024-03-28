With a CAGR of 9.1% | Portable Spectrometer Market Future Expansion to Reach $4,065.7 Million by 2030

The rise in life science sector and laboratories for R&D activities fuel the demand for portable spectrometer in upcoming years.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In most life sciences laboratories, spectrometers are utilized for detecting and quantifying both organic and inorganic substances. Additionally, spectrophotometers find applications in biological sciences for identifying contaminants in compounds, elucidating organic molecule structures, conducting quantitative substance analyses, and determining molecular weights.

Spectrometry, as an analytical method, is employed to ascertain compound quantities within samples and can detect trace components even at minute concentrations. Its utility spans both quantitative and qualitative analysis for identifying unknown compounds, calculating isotopic compositions of specific elements in molecules, and observing compound fragments to deduce structure.

Portable spectrometry offers heightened sensitivity compared to other analytical systems due to reduced background interference and superior specificity via characteristic fragmentation patterns for detecting unknown compounds. Moreover, it can identify suspected compounds, provide molecular weight data for mixtures, and furnish information on isotopic element abundance and chemical data over short terms.

Various governments worldwide are initiating efforts to detect and identify chemicals and hazardous substances for research purposes.

Segmentation Based On:

By Product Type -

Optical Spectrometer

Mass Spectrometer

Others

By DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL -

Online

Offline

By APPLICATION -

Life sciences

Chemistry

Food and Agriculture

Others

Key Players:

Key companies profiled in the portable spectrometer market report include Agilent Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., ABB Ltd., Metrohm AG, Perkinelmer Inc., Bruker Corporation, Jasco Corporation, Hitachi High-Tech Corporation, MKS Instruments, Inc., and Anton Paar GmbH.

Key Findings Of The Study

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging portable spectrometer market trends and dynamics.

• Depending on product type, the optical spectrometer segment dominated the portable spectrometer market, in terms of revenue in 2020.

• By application, the life sciences segment registered highest revenue in 2020.

• Based on distribution channel, the online sector is projected to register highest growth rate in the coming years.

• The key players within the portable spectrometer market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help

understand competitive outlook of the portable spectrometer industry.

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging opportunities of the market.

• In-depth portable spectrometer analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2021 and 2030.

