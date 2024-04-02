Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Is Projected To Grow At A 6.9% Rate Through The Forecast Period
The Business Research Company’s Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company's "Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Global Market Report 2024" provides a detailed overview of the market. According to TBRC's forecast, the active pharmaceutical ingredients market is expected to reach $305.2 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 6.9%.
The active pharmaceutical ingredients market is expanding due to the rising incidence of chronic diseases. North America is projected to have the largest share of the active pharmaceutical ingredients market. Key players in this market include Albemarle Corporation, Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, AbbVie Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Segments
•By Type: Innovative APIs (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient), Generic APIs (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient)
•By Manufacturer: Captive Manufacturers, Merchant Manufacturers
•By Type Of Drug: Prescription Drugs, Over-The-Counter Drugs
•By Therapeutic Application: Communicable Diseases, Oncology, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Disease, Pain Management, Respiratory Diseases, Other Therapeutic Applications.
•By Geography: The global active pharmaceutical ingredients market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
The active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) is any component or substance used in a finished pharmaceutical product (FPP) and is designed to have pharmacological action or otherwise have a direct impact on the treatment, mitigation, cure, or prevention of disease. It is also used for the restoration, correction, or modification of human physiological processes.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Trends And Strategies
4. Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
