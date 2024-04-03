Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The point-of-care molecular diagnostics market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $6.15 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.0%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the point-of-care molecular diagnostics market size is predicted to reach $6.15 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.0%.

The growth in the point-of-care molecular diagnostics market is due to the rapid growth in the increasing occurrence of infectious and respiratory diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest point-of-care molecular diagnostics market share. Major players in the point-of-care molecular diagnostics market include Abbott Laboratories, F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., BioMérieux SA, Danaher Corporation, Quidel Corporation, BioMerieux SA,.

Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Segments

• By Product And Service: Assays And Kits, Instruments And Analyzers, Software And Services

• By Technology: Reverse Transcription - Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR), In Situ Hybridization, Sequencing

• By Application: Respiratory Diseases, Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs), Cancer/Oncology, Hepatitis, Hematology

• By End-User: Decentralized Labs, Hospitals, Home Care, Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities

• By Geography: The global point-of-care molecular diagnostics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=7046&type=smp

Point-of-care (POC) molecular diagnostics refers to tests that detect the presence of specific nucleic acids in a clinical specimen, such as feces, saliva, urine, blood, and tissue. This molecular diagnostic is based on seeing targeted portions of microbial genetic material, DNA or RNA. It is utilized by the healthcare sector to detect emergency usage authorization to diagnose diseases. Point-of-care (POC) molecular diagnostic is used to detection of disease antigens or antibodies in human samples, such as mononucleosis, influenza, and group A streptococcus (GAS).

Read More On The Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/point-of-care-molecular-diagnostics-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Characteristics

3. Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Trends And Strategies

4. Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Size And Growth

……

27. Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oncology-molecular-diagnostics-global-market-report

Molecular Diagnostics Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/molecular-diagnostics-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Molecular Diagnostics Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/molecular-diagnostics-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model