Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $79.47 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2%” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s “Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the advanced driver assistance systems (adas) market size is predicted to reach $79.47 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2%.

The growth in the advanced driver assistance systems (adas) market is due to the increasing government regulations for mandatory ADAS implementation in vehicles. North America region is expected to hold the largest advanced driver assistance systems (adas) market share. Major players in the advanced driver assistance systems (adas) market include Continental AG, Nippon Denso Co. Ltd., Magna International, Robert Bosch GmbH, NXP Semiconductors NV, ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Segments

• By System Type: Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Drowsiness Monitor System, Intelligent Parking Assist System (IPAS), Adaptive Cruise Control System, Blind Spot Object Detection System, Lane Departure Warning System, Adaptive Front-lighting System, Other System Types

• By Offering: Hardware, Software

• By Vehicle Type: Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Buses, Trucks

• By Geography: The global advanced driver assistance systems (adas) market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) refer to passive or active electronic systems designed to reduce human error component during the operations of vehicles. These systems utilize a wide range of technologies to assist the driver during driving and improve driving performance. Sensors such as radar and cameras are used to provide information to the driver or to take automatic action which prevents injuries and deaths caused by car accidents.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Characteristics

3. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Trends And Strategies

4. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Size And Growth

……

27. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

