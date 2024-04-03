Space On-Board Computing Platform Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Space On-Board Computing Platform Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Space On-Board Computing Platform Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The space on-board computing platform market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.43 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The space on-board computing platform market's growth is projected in The Business Research Company’s “Space On-Board Computing Platform Global Market Report 2024", offering comprehensive insights into the market. According to TBRC’s forecast, the space on-board computing platform market size is anticipated to hit $2.43 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%.

The space on-board computing platform market's expansion is attributed to the increasing number of space exploration missions, propelling market growth. North America is anticipated to dominate the space on-board computing platform market. Major players in this market include BAE Systems plc, Thales Group, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, and Honeywell International Inc.

Space On-Board Computing Platform Market Segments

•By Platform: Nano Satellite, Microsatellite, Small satellite, Medium satellite, Large satellite, Spacecraft

•By Technology: Cots, Non-Cots

•By Orbit: Low Earth Orbit (LEO), Medium Earth Orbit (MEO), Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO)

•By Communication Frequency: S-Band, X-Band, C-Band, K-Band, Other Communication Frequencies

•By Application: Communication, Earth Observation, Navigation, Meteorology, Other Applications

•By Geography: The global space on-board computing platform market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The space on-board computing platform is the key core of the spacecraft avionics used for collection, analysis, and processing of data gathered by satellite on-board to provide an exact map of the earth's surface. The space on-board computing platform collects data through various applications and provides mapping and navigation across the globe.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Space On-Board Computing Platform Market TrendsAnd Strategies

4. Space On-Board Computing Platform Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Space On-Board Computing Platform Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

