Red Wine Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “Red Wine Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the red wine market size is predicted to reach $136.77 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%.
The growth in the red wine market is due to the increasing health awareness among consumers. North America region is expected to hold the largest red wine market share. Major players in the red wine market include Accolade Wines, Caviro S.C.A., Vina Concha Y Toro S.A., Castel Winery PLC, E. & J. Gallo Winery, Grupo Peñaflor S.A., Diageo PLC.
By Type: Sparkling Red Wine, Still Red Wine
By Packaging Type: Bottles, Cans
By Distribution Channel: Food Service, Retail
By Geography: The global red wine market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Red wine is a wine with a primarily red color that results from the natural pigment found in the peels of dark-colored grapes during fermentation. The alcohol content of red wine is typically between 12 -15%. Antioxidants abound in red wine, and moderate consumption is good for health.
The main types of red wines are sparkling red wine and still red wine. The sparkling red wine has a reddish hue which is obtained when grape juice comes into contact with the grape skins of red grape strains. Depending on the variety, sparkling red wines range in taste from very dry to semi-sweet and in color from deep rose to inky-red. The red wines are packed in bottles, and cans and are distributed through food services and retail stores.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Red Wine Market Characteristics
3. Red Wine Market Trends And Strategies
4. Red Wine Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Red Wine Market Size And Growth
……
27. Red Wine Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Red Wine Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
