Immuno-Oncology Drugs Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Immuno-Oncology Drugs Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The immuno-oncology drugs market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $175.05 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Immuno-Oncology Drugs Global Market Report 2024" is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the immuno-oncology drugs market size is predicted to reach $175.05 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5%.

The growth in the immuno-oncology drugs market is due to the rise in the number of cancer cases across the globe. North America region is expected to hold the largest immuno-oncology drugs market share. Major players in the immuno-oncology drugs market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck & Co., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Amgen Inc., Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca PLC.

Immuno-Oncology Drugs Market Segments

•By Type: Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors, Immune System Modulators, Other Monoclonal Antibodies, Cancer Vaccines, Others

•By Therapeutic Application: Melanoma, Lung Cancer, Blood Cancer, Renal Cell Carcinoma, Bladder Cancer, Other Therapeutic Application

•By End-Users: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others

•By Geography: The global immuno-oncology drugs market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Immuno-oncology drugs refer to a therapy or cancer treatment that employs drugs to either boost or suppress the immune system in order to aid the body's defenses against cancer, infection, and other disorders. It makes use of chemicals produced by the body or in a lab to strengthen the immune system and assist the body in locating and eliminating cancer cells.

The main types of immuno-oncology drugs market are monoclonal antibodies, immune checkpoint inhibitors, immune system modulators, cancer vaccines, and others. Monoclonal antibodies are created by cloning a single white blood cell. Every subsequent antibody generated in this manner may be traced back to a single parent cell. The different therapeutic applications include melanoma, lung cancer, blood cancer, renal cell carcinoma, prostate cancer, bladder cancer, and others and involve various sectors such as hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and cancer research institutes.

