Aluminum Casting Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Aluminum Casting Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Aluminum Casting Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the aluminum casting market size is predicted to reach $94.46 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%.

The growth in the aluminum casting market is due to growing demand in the automobile industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest aluminum casting market share. Major players in the aluminum casting market include Alcoa Corporation, Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, Alcast Technologies Ltd., Bodine Aluminum Inc., Consolidated Metco Inc.

Aluminum Casting Market Segments

• By Process: Die Casting, Sand Casting, Permanent Mold Casting

• By End-User: Transportation sector, Building and Construction sector, Industrial sector, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global aluminum casting market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Aluminum casting refers to an industrial procedure created by pouring molten metal into molds that have been carved out in the shape of the final object that is wanted and used for the manufacturing of aluminum products and sold as part of a machine or product or as part of commercial industrial production and utilized in the manufacturing of metal parts with specific details and quality.

