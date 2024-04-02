Body Lotions Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Body Lotions Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, April 2, 2024

The Business Research Company’s “Body Lotions Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the body lotions market size is predicted to reach $122.8 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%.

The growth in the body lotions market is due to rapid growth in the millennial populationAsia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest body lotions market share. Major players in the body lotions market include Aveeno, Cetaphil, Olay, Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Crabtreeand Evelyn, Hempz, Murad LLC, L'Oréal SA, Unilever PLC, Beiersdorf AG.

Body Lotions Market Segments

By Type: Dry Skin Body Lotion, Oily Skin Body Lotion, Normal Skin Body Lotion, Other Types

By Application: Men, Women, Baby

By Channel: Direct Sales, Distributor

By Geography: The global body lotions market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Body lotions are smooth liquid preparations designed to be applied to the skin for medicinal, cosmetic, or protective purposes. For example, sunscreens are a substance that protects from the sun's ultraviolet (UV) radiation and thus helps against sunburns.

The main types of body lotion are dry skin body lotion, oily skin body lotion, normal skin body lotion, and other types. Body lotions are smooth liquid preparations designed to be applied to the skin for medicinal, cosmetic, or protective purposes. These are applied to men, women, and babies and are segmented by channel into direct sales and distributors.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Body Lotions Market Characteristics

3. Body Lotions Market Trends And Strategies

4. Body Lotions Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Body Lotions Market Size And Growth

……

27. Body Lotions Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Body Lotions Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

