Sucrose Esters Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The sucrose esters market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $141.82 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Sucrose Esters Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the sucrose esters market size is predicted to reach $141.82 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%.

The growth in the sucrose esters market is due to Increasing health awareness among the consumers. Europe region is expected to hold the largest sucrose esters market share. Major players in the sucrose esters market include Sisterna BV, Alfa Chemicals Ltd., Compass Foods Pte. Ltd., Croda International, Dai-Ichi Kogyo Seiyaku, Evonik Industries AG.

Sucrose Esters Market Segments

• By Form: Powder, Liquid, Pellet

• By Function: Protein And Starch Interaction, Antimicrobial Property, Controlled Sugar Crystallization, Emulsification, Aeration

• By End-User: Food And Beverages, Detergents And Cleansers, Cosmetics And Personal Care, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global sucrose esters market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The sucrose esters market consists of the sales of sucrose ester products by entities (organization, sole trader, and partnerships) that are a unique group of emulsifiers and low-fat alternatives used in food products including ice-cream, confectionery, dairy, and others. Sucrose Esters also perform other functions in food processing such as protein protection, aeration, hydrophilic-lipophilic, and starch interaction. Sucrose Esters have good conditioning and stabilizing properties. Sucrose esters are also used in the production of personal care products, laundry products, and detergents.

