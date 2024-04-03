Steel Products Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company's Steel Products Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Steel Products Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the steel products market size is predicted to reach $582.53 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%.
The growth in the steel products market is due to rapidly growing urban populations. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest steel products market share. Major players in the steel products market include Angang Steel Company Limited, Steel Authority of India Limited, SSAB AB, Nucor Corp, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.
Steel Products Market Segments
• By Type: Rolled and Drawn Steel, Iron and Steel Pipe and Tube
• By Product Type: Flat Steel, Long Steel, Tubular Steel, Steel Pipes, Steel Tubes
• By Application: Construction, Automotive, Energy, Packaging, Other Applications
• By Geography: The global steel products market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Steel products are products derived from steel and iron metal and its alloys obtained through the solidification of hot metal in a pig casting machine to produce various shapes, and are drawn through the rolling or drawing of purchased iron or steel and draw steel wire.
The main types of steel products are rolled and drawn steel, iron, and steel pipe and tube. The rolled and drawn steel refer refers to the steel that is rolled out in metal casting. The different product types include flat steel, long steel, tubular steel, steel pipes, and steel tubes and are used in construction, automotive, energy, packaging, and other applications.
