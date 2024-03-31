Bean + Log's Exhibition "Ask to See My Hands" Explores Divine Healing, and Identity at Industry City, Brooklyn, New York
Bean + Log invites you to 'Ask to See My Hands': a soul-stirring journey through multimedia pieces that explore the depths of healing and identity.BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bean + Log, a contemporary art gallery, is proud to present their latest exhibition "Ask to See My Hands" by Jem Soriano. This thought-provoking exhibition will be on display at Industry City in Brooklyn from March 24 to April 30, with an opening reception on March 24 at 5pm. Curated by Jomani Danielle, the exhibition features a movement piece by Kaia Imani and Jomani Danielle.
"Ask to See My Hands" is a powerful exploration of divine healing, resilience, and identity, challenging societal norms and promoting introspection and collective liberation. Through a variety of mediums, including paintings, sculptures, and installations, Soriano invites viewers to question their own beliefs and perceptions about these themes. The exhibition aims to spark conversations and inspire personal growth and understanding.
Curator Jomani Danielle shares, "I am honored to have the opportunity to showcase Jem Soriano's work at Bean + Log's exhibition. Soriano's pieces are not only visually stunning, but they also carry a strong message of empowerment and self-discovery. The movement piece by Kaia Imani and myself adds another layer to the exhibition, bringing the themes to life through dance and performance."
The exhibition will be open to the public from Wednesday to Friday, 1-6pm, and on weekends from 12-6pm. Visitors can expect a unique and thought-provoking experience as they immerse themselves in Soriano's powerful pieces. The opening reception on March 24 at 5pm will also feature a special performance by Kaia Imani and Jomani Danielle.
Bean + Log's "Ask to See My Hands" exhibition is a must-see for art enthusiasts and anyone interested in exploring themes of healing, resilience, and identity. Don't miss the chance to experience this captivating exhibition at Industry City in Brooklyn. For more information, please visit Bean + Log's website or follow them on social media for updates and sneak peeks of the exhibition.
The talented artists showcased in the exhibition are RXB Art (@rxbart), Linda Desmangles (@lindadesmangles_art), Faith Bryant (Eden Esq) (@edenesq_), Phoenix Heart Arts (@phoenix.heart.arts), Naderson Saint Pierre (@oursols), Justin "Suede" Hunte (@justdasuede), Toskago (@toskago), Flaco Waters (@flacowaters), Zella Vanie (@zella.vanie), Pablo V. Cazares (@pablovcazares), Aala Divine (@aala.divine), Beetle Eyed Malina (@beetleeyedmalina), and D.C. Mamacita (@d.c.mamacita).
The exceptional team behind the exhibition includes Jem Soriano (@JEMMUH), Bean + Log (@bean.and.log), Kai Imani (@kaimani.art), Jomani Danielle (@jomanidanielle), and Guerrilla Art Shows (@guerrillaartshows).
The exhibition "Ask To See My Hands" will be showcased at Industry City, Brooklyn, situated at 254 36th St / Suite C255, Building 2, from March 24 to April 30 2024. The opening reception took place on Sunday, March 24, 2024 at 5 pm. Operating hours for the exhibition will be from Wednesday to Friday, 1-6 pm, and on weekends from 12-6 pm excluding holidays.
Jem Soriano
Bean + Log
+1 929-489-1319
greetings@beanandlog.com