Automated Breach And Attack Simulation Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The automated breach and attack simulation market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. will grow to $2.51 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37.7%.” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s “Automated Breach And Attack Simulation Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the automated breach and attack simulation market size is predicted to reach $2.51 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37.7%.

The growth in the automated breach and attack simulation market is due to rising complexities in maintaining security threats. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest automated breach and attack simulation market share. Major players in the automated breach and attack simulation market include Qualys Inc., Rapid7 Inc., DXC Technology Company, Cymulate Inc., XM Cyber Ltd., AttackIQ Inc., Skybox Security Inc., SafeBreach Inc.

Automated Breach And Attack Simulation Market Segments

• By Component: Services, Platforms/ Tools

• By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

• By End User: Enterprises And Data Centers, Managed Service Providers

• By Application: Configuration Management, Patch Management, Threat Intelligence, Team Assessment, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global automated breach and attack simulation market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Automated breach and attack simulation refers to a type of advanced computer security testing approach that seeks to find various security settings' vulnerabilities by simulating the attack vectors and methods hostile actors are likely to utilize. These solutions follow easy actions for installation and also require low value for maintenance comparatively. It offers security testing consistently to prevent loss from cyberattacks.

