Tactical Management Welcomes Mario Kormann as Investment Manager

Mario Kormann Presenting Tactical Management on the Abrahamic Business Circle Event March 20 , 2024

Tactical Management reaffirms its commitment to proactive and hands-on investment strategies.

We approach investments with a calculated risk mindset, actively managing all portfolio companies and driving tangible results” — Mario Kormann

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tactical Management proudly announces the addition of Mario Kormann to its team, bolstering its expertise in investment management and finance.

Mario Kormann brings with him a wealth of experience from renowned institutions such as Deutsche Bank's Investment Banking division and Porsche AG in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen. Graduating with a bachelor's degree in Economics and Business from University College London (UCL), Mario's diverse background combines academic knowledge with practical insights.

In response to current market challenges characterized by significant drops in venture capital activity and the looming specter of corporate failures, Tactical Management reaffirms its commitment to proactive and hands-on investment strategies. With VC dealmaking and funding experiencing a downturn and forecasts indicating an increase in corporate failures in 2024, innovative approaches to investment management are more crucial than ever.

"At Tactical Management, we embrace the dynamic nature of the market and strive to address challenges with agility and foresight," stated Mario Kormann, the newest addition to the team. "We approach investments with a calculated risk mindset, actively managing all portfolio companies and driving tangible results. Our strategies focus on fast-tracking early-stage startups, optimizing underperforming entities, and facilitating market access through strategic joint ventures."

The proactive stance towards investment management taken by Tactical Management, under the guidance of Mario Kormann, reflects a commitment to navigating market uncertainties and unlocking value for investors and portfolio companies.

About Tactical Management

Tactical Management specializes in managing investment funds strategically invested in companies while actively overseeing their operations to drive growth and profitability.

About Mario Kormann

Mario Kormann brings extensive experience in investment management and finance from roles at Deutsche Bank's Investment Banking division and Porsche AG. With a background in Economics and Business from University College London (UCL), Mario is committed to driving strategic investment strategies at Tactical Management.